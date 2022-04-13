Skyscrapers and Urbanization to Drive Demand for New Elevator Installations. Around 982.7 TH Units of Elevators & escalators are to be Installed in China – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

China Elevator and Escalator market by new installations sales were 677.6 thousand units in 2021, which is expected to reach 982.7 thousand units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.45%.

Chicago, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China is a major market responsible for the growth of skyscrapers. The growth in the number of high-rise buildings in the country has prompted widespread new elevators and escalators construction. The construction of skyscrapers and the requirement for energy-efficient solutions will open new incremental opportunities for the popular Machine Room Traction technology.



China Elevators & Escalators Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - NEW INSTALLATION (2021) 677 THOUSAND UNITS ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - NEW INSTALLATION (2028) 982.7 THOUSAND UNITS ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - INSTALLED BASE (2028) 7,382 THOUSAND UNITS CAGR (2022-2028) 5.45% ELEVATOR & ESCALATOR MARKET SIZE - MODERNIZATION (2028) USD 20.3 BILLION (2028) HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 END-USER Commercial, Residential, Industrial and Others MACHINE TYPE Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, and Others CARRIAGE TYPE Passenger and Freight CAPACITY Persons (16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, and 34 Persons and Above)

Green Elevators & Escalators Gaining Momentum

In recent years, the adoption of green elevators is gaining traction. The KONE destination signalization system uses AI in elevators and lifts and handles traffic in the elevators. These elevators use the least amount of energy when they're only loaded to 50% of their maximum capacity resulting in enabling energy conservation.

Increasing Adoption of Intuitive Elevator Technologies

Manufacturers designed user-friendly elevator technologies to improve the commuting experience. Smart grouping and destination-based models with current aesthetics are examples of intuitive elevator systems. Commuters are organized using smart grouping technology depending on their floor/zone choices; for instance, travelers traveling to the same destination are only assigned to elevators serving that set of floors or zones. This provides faster and more organized service; for instance, in a 50-story structure, smart grouping can save overall transit time by 40% as compared to traditional methods.

Key Highlights

In 2019, approximately 82% of the total installed elevators in China were less than or equal to 10 years old. According to KONE, 65% of the total installed elevators will be less than 10 years old by 2025, which would lead to increased demand for the elevator’s new installation market.

China remains a net exporter despite increasing domestic demand. China accounted for the largest 63% of the total elevators new installations market in 2020 followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Country’s continued urbanization and expansion of the commercial sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the industry over the next five years. The government is projected to strengthen policies regulating real estate over the next five years. Consequently, property prices will become more affordable and land distribution will likely be more balanced in the upcoming years.

In 2019, China approved 26 infrastructure projects with an expected investment of $142 billion. Rail projects in Kunming, Chongqing, Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Xian, and the expansion of Xianyang International Airport will help boost the elevator and escalator market.

Due to the rise in the number of passengers, freight demand, and growing urbanization, the government intends to raise infrastructure investment to 70% - 75% by 2035, up from 61% in 2019. Infrastructure investments in the transportation sector (including intercity rail and high-speed rail, highways, and passenger airports) are expected to increase during the forecast period.

KONE, Otis, Mitsubishi Electric, and Hitachi are market leaders accounting for nearly ~57% of the overall China Elevator & Escalator market share in 2021.

Key Vendors

KONE

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

TK Elevator

Hyundai Elevator

Otis

Fujitec

Schindler

KÖHLER Elevator GmbH

CANNY Elevator Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Vendors

Kunshan Hualong Elevator

SJEC

Suzhou Jiude Electrical & Mechanic Technology

Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual Industry

IFE Elevators



Market Segmentation by Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others, Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Market Segmentation by Persons

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

Market Segmentation by End-Users

Commercial

Residential

Industrial​

Others

