U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    -0.45 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.80
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0114 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6440
    +0.2560 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,219.22
    +1,551.82 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.23
    +22.59 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Skyscrapers and Urbanization to Drive Demand for New Elevator Installations. Around 982.7 TH Units of Elevators & escalators are to be Installed in China – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

China Elevator and Escalator market by new installations sales were 677.6 thousand units in 2021, which is expected to reach 982.7 thousand units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.45%.

Chicago, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China is a major market responsible for the growth of skyscrapers. The growth in the number of high-rise buildings in the country has prompted widespread new elevators and escalators construction. The construction of skyscrapers and the requirement for energy-efficient solutions will open new incremental opportunities for the popular Machine Room Traction technology.

China Elevators & Escalators Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES

DETAILS

ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - NEW INSTALLATION (2021)

677 THOUSAND UNITS

ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - NEW INSTALLATION (2028)

982.7 THOUSAND UNITS

ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - INSTALLED BASE (2028)

7,382 THOUSAND UNITS

CAGR (2022-2028)

5.45%

ELEVATOR & ESCALATOR MARKET SIZE - MODERNIZATION (2028)

USD 20.3 BILLION (2028)

HISTORIC YEAR

2019-2020

BASE YEAR

2021

END-USER

Commercial, Residential, Industrial and Others

MACHINE TYPE

Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, and Others

CARRIAGE TYPE

Passenger and Freight

CAPACITY

Persons (16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, and 34 Persons and Above)

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Green Elevators & Escalators Gaining Momentum

In recent years, the adoption of green elevators is gaining traction. The KONE destination signalization system uses AI in elevators and lifts and handles traffic in the elevators. These elevators use the least amount of energy when they're only loaded to 50% of their maximum capacity resulting in enabling energy conservation.

Increasing Adoption of Intuitive Elevator Technologies

Manufacturers designed user-friendly elevator technologies to improve the commuting experience. Smart grouping and destination-based models with current aesthetics are examples of intuitive elevator systems. Commuters are organized using smart grouping technology depending on their floor/zone choices; for instance, travelers traveling to the same destination are only assigned to elevators serving that set of floors or zones. This provides faster and more organized service; for instance, in a 50-story structure, smart grouping can save overall transit time by 40% as compared to traditional methods.

Key Highlights

  • In 2019, approximately 82% of the total installed elevators in China were less than or equal to 10 years old. According to KONE, 65% of the total installed elevators will be less than 10 years old by 2025, which would lead to increased demand for the elevator’s new installation market.

  • China remains a net exporter despite increasing domestic demand. China accounted for the largest 63% of the total elevators new installations market in 2020 followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

  • Country’s continued urbanization and expansion of the commercial sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the industry over the next five years. The government is projected to strengthen policies regulating real estate over the next five years. Consequently, property prices will become more affordable and land distribution will likely be more balanced in the upcoming years.

  • In 2019, China approved 26 infrastructure projects with an expected investment of $142 billion. Rail projects in Kunming, Chongqing, Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Xian, and the expansion of Xianyang International Airport will help boost the elevator and escalator market.

  • Due to the rise in the number of passengers, freight demand, and growing urbanization, the government intends to raise infrastructure investment to 70% - 75% by 2035, up from 61% in 2019. Infrastructure investments in the transportation sector (including intercity rail and high-speed rail, highways, and passenger airports) are expected to increase during the forecast period.

  • KONE, Otis, Mitsubishi Electric, and Hitachi are market leaders accounting for nearly ~57% of the overall China Elevator & Escalator market share in 2021.

Key Vendors

  • KONE

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Hitachi

  • TK Elevator

  • Hyundai Elevator

  • Otis

  • Fujitec

  • Schindler

  • KÖHLER Elevator GmbH

  • CANNY Elevator Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Kunshan Hualong Elevator

  • SJEC

  • Suzhou Jiude Electrical & Mechanic Technology

  • Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual Industry

  • IFE Elevators

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Hydraulic and Pneumatic

  • Machine Room Traction

  • Machine Room Less Traction

  • Others, Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Carriage Type

  • Passenger

  • Freight

Market Segmentation by Persons

  • 2-15 Persons

  • 16-24 Persons

  • 25-33 Persons

  • 34 Persons and Above

Market Segmentation by End-Users

  • Commercial

  • Residential

  • Industrial​

  • Others

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Hubble Spotted a Supermassive Black Hole Ancestor Hiding in Plain Sight

    NASA, ESA, N. BartmannFor years, astronomers have been searching for a “missing link” that bridges quasars—a term for incredibly bright supermassive black holes—and star-forming galaxies known as “starburst” galaxies. Such a discovery would help better our understanding of the origins of the universe and how galaxies form (and by extension, stars like the sun and planets like Earth). While modeling and simulations suggested that these objects existed, it hadn’t actually been observed—that is, un

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Electric vehicles: VinFast exec details U.S. factory plans, battery recycling, and new models

    VinFast Deputy CEO of Global Sales Emmanuel Bret joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss plans for the company’s U.S. factory, battery recycling, new models, and the outlook for electric vehicles.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Shares of Etsy Are Weak and the Sellers Strike Has Just Begun

    Specialty online retailer Etsy has been suffering since late November when the stock price peaked after a dramatic two-year rise. Recently thousands of Etsy sellers have gone on strike over the increased fees being charged. Adding to the stock's woes, Oppenheimer lowered their price target.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Sub

  • Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions

    Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. Etsy completed the operation last year.

  • Krispy Kreme sets doughnut prices to $4.11 average gas price Wednesday to offer inflation relief

    Gas prices might be lower after the record March highs but Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and Bojangles are providing consumers with additional gas relief.

  • Zoom is transforming its platform as hybrid work becomes permanent

    As Zoom Video Communications Inc. Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg sees it, the hybrid work model is here to stay --- which means Zoom needs to constantly change the way it looks to customers.

  • Oil prices settle at a 2-week high, with global markets set to lose more Russian oil

    Oil futures rose Wednesday after Vladimir Putin vowed to continue Russia's offensive in Ukraine until Moscow's objectives are met.

  • Public company moves US headquarters out of South Florida

    This technology firm is moving its corporate jobs further up the coast to get closer to its customers.

  • Why Is Gasoline Still So Expensive if Oil Prices Have Dropped?

    The system that turns oil into gasoline is influenced by thousands of oil producers, dozens of refiners and tens of thousands of gasoline stations making independent decisions.

  • German Authorities Impound World’s Largest Superyacht in Hamburg

    (Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeCalifornia