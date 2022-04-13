Skyscrapers and Urbanization to Drive Demand for New Elevator Installations. Around 982.7 TH Units of Elevators & escalators are to be Installed in China – Arizton
China Elevator and Escalator market by new installations sales were 677.6 thousand units in 2021, which is expected to reach 982.7 thousand units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.45%.
Chicago, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China is a major market responsible for the growth of skyscrapers. The growth in the number of high-rise buildings in the country has prompted widespread new elevators and escalators construction. The construction of skyscrapers and the requirement for energy-efficient solutions will open new incremental opportunities for the popular Machine Room Traction technology.
China Elevators & Escalators Market Report Scope
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - NEW INSTALLATION (2021)
677 THOUSAND UNITS
ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - NEW INSTALLATION (2028)
982.7 THOUSAND UNITS
ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE - INSTALLED BASE (2028)
7,382 THOUSAND UNITS
CAGR (2022-2028)
5.45%
ELEVATOR & ESCALATOR MARKET SIZE - MODERNIZATION (2028)
USD 20.3 BILLION (2028)
HISTORIC YEAR
2019-2020
BASE YEAR
2021
END-USER
Commercial, Residential, Industrial and Others
MACHINE TYPE
Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, and Others
CARRIAGE TYPE
Passenger and Freight
CAPACITY
Persons (16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, and 34 Persons and Above)
Green Elevators & Escalators Gaining Momentum
In recent years, the adoption of green elevators is gaining traction. The KONE destination signalization system uses AI in elevators and lifts and handles traffic in the elevators. These elevators use the least amount of energy when they're only loaded to 50% of their maximum capacity resulting in enabling energy conservation.
Increasing Adoption of Intuitive Elevator Technologies
Manufacturers designed user-friendly elevator technologies to improve the commuting experience. Smart grouping and destination-based models with current aesthetics are examples of intuitive elevator systems. Commuters are organized using smart grouping technology depending on their floor/zone choices; for instance, travelers traveling to the same destination are only assigned to elevators serving that set of floors or zones. This provides faster and more organized service; for instance, in a 50-story structure, smart grouping can save overall transit time by 40% as compared to traditional methods.
Key Highlights
In 2019, approximately 82% of the total installed elevators in China were less than or equal to 10 years old. According to KONE, 65% of the total installed elevators will be less than 10 years old by 2025, which would lead to increased demand for the elevator’s new installation market.
China remains a net exporter despite increasing domestic demand. China accounted for the largest 63% of the total elevators new installations market in 2020 followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Country’s continued urbanization and expansion of the commercial sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the industry over the next five years. The government is projected to strengthen policies regulating real estate over the next five years. Consequently, property prices will become more affordable and land distribution will likely be more balanced in the upcoming years.
In 2019, China approved 26 infrastructure projects with an expected investment of $142 billion. Rail projects in Kunming, Chongqing, Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Xian, and the expansion of Xianyang International Airport will help boost the elevator and escalator market.
Due to the rise in the number of passengers, freight demand, and growing urbanization, the government intends to raise infrastructure investment to 70% - 75% by 2035, up from 61% in 2019. Infrastructure investments in the transportation sector (including intercity rail and high-speed rail, highways, and passenger airports) are expected to increase during the forecast period.
KONE, Otis, Mitsubishi Electric, and Hitachi are market leaders accounting for nearly ~57% of the overall China Elevator & Escalator market share in 2021.
Key Vendors
KONE
Mitsubishi Electric
Hitachi
TK Elevator
Hyundai Elevator
Otis
Fujitec
Schindler
KÖHLER Elevator GmbH
CANNY Elevator Co., Ltd
Other Prominent Vendors
Kunshan Hualong Elevator
SJEC
Suzhou Jiude Electrical & Mechanic Technology
Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual Industry
IFE Elevators
Market Segmentation by Type
Hydraulic and Pneumatic
Machine Room Traction
Machine Room Less Traction
Others, Market Size and Forecast
Market Segmentation by Carriage Type
Passenger
Freight
Market Segmentation by Persons
2-15 Persons
16-24 Persons
25-33 Persons
34 Persons and Above
Market Segmentation by End-Users
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Others
