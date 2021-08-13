Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021: YUL recognized as one of the best airports in North America

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport has once again been recognized for excellence in the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards. The airport community's employees ranked third in the Best Airport Staff Service in North America category in the Awards' 2021 edition. In addition, YUL for the first time placed fifth in the World's Cleanest Airport in North America category.

"As operations gradually resume at our international airport, I am proud that the excellent work of our employees, airline staff, government agency employees, and concession and retail staff, has been recognized in a very challenging environment. YUL has distinguished itself for many years for the quality of its hospitality and our desire to put the passenger experience at the heart of our concerns. Even though the pandemic has required us to review our methods, this is a principle that we hold dear," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

"I also want to highlight the excellent performance of our maintenance team employees. At the height of the health crisis, they took rigorous steps to ensure that YUL remained a safe and healthy environment for travellers. This new award is a testament to their continuous efforts," he added.

Based on votes by travellers from around the world, YUL ranked 63rd among the 100 best international airports. Montréal-Trudeau airport has remained in the Top 10 Best Airports in North America category for many years. It should be noted that only two other Canadian airports are represented in this category and that air traffic in Canada has declined considerably due to strict border closure measures which have not been replicated in the US and internationally.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are considered a benchmark of quality within the global airport industry. The awards are based on a customer service and facilities evaluation process conducted at more than 550 airports among millions of travellers worldwide. The survey period ran from July 2020 to February 2021.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

