U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.25
    -6.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,292.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,493.75
    -40.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.26
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1050 (-2.95%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9600
    -0.3530 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,789.93
    +610.35 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.77
    +8.65 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,147.42
    -302.40 (-1.14%)
     

Skyward Specialty Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
·4 min read
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. ("Skyward Specialty" or the “Company") announced today that it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 8,952,383 shares of its common stock, with 4,750,000 shares being offered by Skyward Specialty and 4,202,383 shares being sold by selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,342,857 common shares from the selling shareholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The shares are expected to begin trading on January 13, 2023 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SKWD."

Skyward Specialty's principal purposes of the offering are to increase capitalization and financial flexibility and create a public market for its common stock, thereby enabling access to the public equity markets for the Company and its stockholders. In addition, Skyward Specialty intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to make capital contributions to its insurance company subsidiaries to grow its business, using the remainder for general corporate purposes. Skyward Specialty will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.

Barclays Capital Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler & Co., JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, Truist Securities, Inc., and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Academy Securities, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective on January 12, 2023, by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be obtained, when available, from the prospectus departments of Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: (888) 603-5847 or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com) or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets (telephone: (800) 966-1559 or email: kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT SKYWARD SPECIALTY

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the closing of the initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Skyward Specialty’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Skyward Specialty assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For media-related inquiries contact
Haley Doughty
713-935-4944
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

For investor relations related inquiries contact IR@skywardinsurance.com


Recommended Stories

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Stocks Slumped on Thursday Morning

    Regardless, stock markets opened lower on Thursday, and cybersecurity stocks were among the bigger losers. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) slumped 3.2% through 10 a.m. ET, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) slipped 2.2%, and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) dropped 2.6%. Following up on Wednesday's $1 Fortinet price target cut by Barclays (which cut the stock to $56 a share), this morning fellow investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is lowering price targets on CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks as well.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode

    These two companies are in very different situations but could generate significant returns for investors.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Let's discuss the prospects of three high-yield stocks, which are offering dividend yields above 5% and are attractively valued right now. Thanks to the high dividends of these stocks, their shareholders are adequately compensated while waiting for the stock prices to appreciate. Verizon Communications , which was created by the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. The company generates approximately 75% of its revenue from its wireless business and the remaining 25% from broadband and cable services.

  • These 21 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth As New Uptrend Begins

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's top growth stocks. Across all sectors, 21 firms have estimates of 100%-1,220% for 2022.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • Taiwan Semiconductor stock surges despite weakened guidance on Q4 earnings

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor are moving higher even amid the company's weak guidance for fourth-quarter earnings.

  • US Will Dodge Recession and Markets Will Rally, Ariel’s Rogers Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will avoid a recession this year as the Federal Reserve controls inflation, giving the stock market a boost, according to John Rogers, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Ariel Investments. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tum

  • Should You Sell PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Now?

    Fundsmith, an investment management company based in London, released its 2022 yearly update. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2022, the Fundsmith Equity Fund declined -13.8% compared to a 7.8% decline for the MSCI World Index in sterling with dividends reinvested. However, the fund is the best performer in the Investment Association […]

  • Don't Blame the Bear Market for This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Sell-Off

    The pandemic set off an intense race among pharmaceutical companies to produce effective vaccines against COVID-19. Novavax's critical weakness continues to be its manufacturing operations, which since mid-2021 have struggled to scale up to meet the company's ambitions -- never mind the purchase orders for which it already received payment from customers. Other major international purchasers inked deals for similarly large quantities in 2020 and 2021, driving Novavax's trailing-12-month revenue to grow to more than $1.8 billion, though it remains unprofitable.