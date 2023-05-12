Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Just Recorded A 34% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$190m, some 7.1% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.42, 34% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's five analysts is for revenues of US$807.4m in 2023, which would reflect a notable 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 127% to US$1.59. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$758.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.62 in 2023. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest results. Although there was a a notable to revenue, the consensus also made a minor downgrade to its earnings per share forecasts.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 6.1% to US$26.00. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 20% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here