SkyWater Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SKYT) largest shareholders are private equity firms with 42% ownership, individual investors own 21%

Key Insights

SkyWater Technology's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 2 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is private equity firms. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 21% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of SkyWater Technology.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SkyWater Technology?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SkyWater Technology. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SkyWater Technology's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in SkyWater Technology. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Oxbow Industries, LLC with 42% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.7% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Thomas Sonderman, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SkyWater Technology

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in SkyWater Technology, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$319m, and insiders have US$53m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over SkyWater Technology. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 42% stake in SkyWater Technology. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for SkyWater Technology you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

