SkyWest, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 31%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 8.2% to US$58.51. Revenues were US$2.9b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.77, an impressive 31% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from SkyWest's four analysts is for revenues of US$3.33b in 2024. This reflects a solid 14% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 687% to US$6.60. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.28b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.00 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$54.40, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SkyWest at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$22.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that SkyWest is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 14% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.4% annually. Not only are SkyWest's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards SkyWest following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple SkyWest analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SkyWest (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

