SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SkyWest is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = US$68m ÷ (US$7.1b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, SkyWest has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Airlines industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SkyWest compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SkyWest.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about SkyWest, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.3% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on SkyWest becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On SkyWest's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 17% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

