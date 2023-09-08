Skyworks Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has had a rough week with its share price down 10%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Skyworks Solutions' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Skyworks Solutions is:

18% = US$1.0b ÷ US$5.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Skyworks Solutions' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Skyworks Solutions' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 15%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.5% seen over the past five years by Skyworks Solutions.

As a next step, we compared Skyworks Solutions' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 31% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SWKS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Skyworks Solutions Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Skyworks Solutions has a three-year median payout ratio of 29%, which implies that it retains the remaining 71% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Skyworks Solutions has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 25%. However, Skyworks Solutions' ROE is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Skyworks Solutions' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

