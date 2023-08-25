Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

The board of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.68 on the 19th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 2.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Skyworks Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Skyworks Solutions' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 51.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Skyworks Solutions Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Skyworks Solutions has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.44 total annually to $2.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

We Could See Skyworks Solutions' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Skyworks Solutions has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.4% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Skyworks Solutions' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Skyworks Solutions that investors should take into consideration. Is Skyworks Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

