SKYWORTH Brings S1, the World's First Outdoor Google TV, at CES 2023

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 5, the famous international Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) officially kicked off in Las Vegas, bringing together a wide range of innovative products from around the world and showcasing cutting-edge trends in the consumer electronics industry.

The World’s First Outdoor Google TV, at CES 2023

As a leading television brand, SKYWORTH brought many of its star products to CES 2023, including the S1 Outdoor TV, the W82 Transformable OLED TV, the Q52 Mini LED TV, the G3B QLED+ TV, and the Coolita OS smart TV system, all of which were well received by the media and attendees.

Mini LED and OLED technology have attracted much attention from the industry since their introduction. Thanks to its high peak brightness and high contrast, Mini LED is gradually winning consumer recognition and promoting the upgrade of the TV product experience.

After releasing the Q72, the first SKYWORTH Smart Mini LED TV built using COG glass-based technology in 2021, SKYWORTH officially unveiled the S1, the world's first outdoor Google TV, at this year's CES.

The SKYWORTH S1 has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a 1,400+ Mini LED full-array backlight to achieve excellent dark field and highlight performance and support high-quality image rendering even under direct sunlight. The S1 also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 and can automatically balance the brightness and color temperature of the screen in real time using its built-in ambient light sensor, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience throughout the day.

Equipped with an 8-speaker audio configuration with a total power of 100W, the SKYWORTH S1 supports Dolby Atmos, which is combined with advanced audio processing technology, and ensures that ambient noise no longer affects the audiovisual experience. Any sound on the S1, whether it is elegant guqin or orchestral music, becomes "a feast for the ears." The S1 combines stunning images and dynamic sound quality with wide viewing angles and high-speed motion picture processing to create a cinema-like experience for viewers. Its all-metal body and industry-certified high-strength screen panel also provide excellent heat dissipation, water and dust resistance, and impact resistance, allowing the S1 to withstand changing outdoor environments.

SKYWORTH also showcased Coolita OS, a smart TV system for overseas markets, at CES. The system has five core advantages, including an integrated system software platform, a global online free media library, local personalized functions, intelligent content recommendations, and cloud games. The product design of Coolita OS is lighter, faster, smoother, and more convenient to help users enjoy a wider range of content.

In 2022, SKYWORTH maintained steady growth in overseas market sales. Its overseas sales of OLED TVs grew by more than 20% year-over-year, and sales of OLED TVs in markets such as the United States and Hong Kong grew by over 140%. The company also maintained high growth rates in the large size products segment, with overseas sales of 55-inch and above products increasing 47% YOY and overseas sales of 75-inch and above products growing over 400% YOY.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyworth-brings-s1-the-worlds-first-outdoor-google-tv-at-ces-2023-301715244.html

SOURCE SKYWORTH

