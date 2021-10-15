U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

SKYWORTH Transformable OLED TV W82 wins Best of the Best Award of Canton Fair 2021 for its industry-leading design

·2 min read
In this article:
GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, a leading global television brand, has won the "Best of the Best" award of the 130th China Import & Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, for its transformable OLED TV, 65" W82. The "Best of the Best" Award is the top honor of Canton Fair Design Award, aiming to select the best design products which perfectly combine market and design value, presenting the charm of Created-In-China to the world. SKYWORTH W82's win demonstrates its capability of industry-leading design and advanced technology.

SKYWORTH Transformable OLED TV W82
SKYWORTH Transformable OLED TV W82

Transformable OLED TV for a Superior 2-in-1 Gaming and TV Viewing Experience

The SKYWORTH W82 is the world's first mass-produced transformable OLED TV, equipped with a flexible 4K 120 Hz OLED screen that allows users to adjust the screen curvature up to 1000R. Enabled by SKYWORTH OBM Transform Technology, it gracefully moves from a flatscreen TV and flexes into a curved screen with the click of a remote control, meeting users' multiple viewing needs.

Extraordinary Audio-visual Experience Like Never Before

Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10, SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE 4K Version, the software optimizing picture quality in real time by searching, identifying and re-structuring pictures with AI technology, and SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM producing stunning low pitches, the SKYWORTH W82 delivers a superior and immersive audio-visual experience.

Next-generation AI Voice Assistant and Intelligent Connectivity

The SKYWROTH W82 is equipped with TrensAI VOICE, enabling 7/24 smart home assistant and real-time intelligent response. Thanks to the built-in microphones running on an independent DSP chip, the users can enjoy the entire system smoothly.

SKYWORTH will also showcase 3 latest flagship products on the Canton Fair 2021:

  • The SKYWORTH S82, a 4K OLED TV featuring an exceptional display with superior color accuracy.

  • The SKYWORTH Q72, an industry-leading 4K SmartMiniLED TV delivering advanced LED dimming technologies.

  • The SKYWORTH W92, an 88-inch 8K 120Hz OLED TV equipped with SKYWORTH AUDIO GLASS SOUND delivering exquisite audio-visual experience.

The Canon Fair 2021 will be held online and offline in Guangzhou from Oct 15 to Nov 3. SKYWORTH's offline booth is at A08-21, Hall 5.2. For online exhibition, please visit here.

About SKYWORTH TV

SKYWORTH TV is a leading global television manufacturer and a pioneer in big-screen Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH TV has more than 30 years of experience providing advanced home entertainment solutions and is one of the top three global providers of Android TVs. Under its brand proposition "Lead the future", SKYWORTH TV continues to invest heavily in R&D and innovative technology solutions and is dedicated to leading the transformation of the TV industry to revolutionize smart home experiences. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyworth.net/global

SOURCE SKYWORTH

