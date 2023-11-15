SKYX Platforms Corp. Reports Record Q3 Revenue of $21.6 Million Amidst Strategic Expansion

Record revenue of $21.6 million in Q3 2023, a substantial increase from the previous year.

Gross profit rose to $6.7 million, representing 31% of revenue.

Strategic collaborations and safety standardization initiatives mark progress towards industry adoption.

Net loss of $7.2 million reported, with a cash burn management strategy in place.

On November 13, 2023, SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) released its 8-K filing, announcing a record-breaking third quarter with $21.6 million in revenue. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its reach and enhance its advanced, safe, and smart plug & play platform technology products.

Financial Performance and Growth

SKYX's third-quarter revenue surge reflects the successful sales of its innovative products and a robust e-commerce strategy leveraging over 60 websites. The company's gross profit for the quarter stood at $6.7 million, or 31% of revenue, bolstered by the acquisition of the Belami E-commerce platform. Cash and investments totaled $24.4 million, up from $16.8 million at the end of the previous fiscal year, providing a solid financial foundation for ongoing operations.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

The company has made significant strides in market penetration, with a focus on both retail and commercial segments. A key operational highlight includes the collaboration with QUOIZEL, a leading lighting manufacturer, to incorporate SKYX's advanced smart and standard products across various channels. Additionally, SKYX has been proactive in pursuing safety standardization, filing for a mandatory safety standardization with the National Electrical Code (NEC) for its ceiling outlet receptacle, a move that could set new industry standards.

Financial Details

SKYX's balance sheet reflects a strong liquidity position, with current assets totaling $28.3 million. The company's total assets have grown to $78.3 million, up from $43.2 million in the previous year. However, the company also reported an increase in sales and marketing expenses to $5.7 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year's quarter, reflecting its investment in growth. The net loss for the quarter was $7.2 million, or $(0.08) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.7 million, or $(0.07) per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Management Commentary

Management expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, citing the first significant full quarter of revenues from advanced ceiling smart and standard plug & play platform products. The company's e-commerce platform is expected to provide additional cash flow, which, combined with existing cash, is anticipated to support at least 18 months of operations. The path to the builder/commercial segments is seen as a key driver for standardization efforts and market adoption.

For a detailed view of SKYX's financial statements, including the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, investors are directed to the company's investor relations website.

Looking Ahead

SKYX's strategic initiatives and financial results demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation and market expansion. With a focus on safety standardization and strategic partnerships, SKYX is positioning itself as a leader in the smart home and building technology sector. The company's financial health, underscored by its record revenue and solid cash position, provides a foundation for continued growth and value creation for shareholders.

Investors and interested parties can find more information and stay updated on SKYX's progress by visiting SKYX's SEC filings.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SKYX Platforms Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

