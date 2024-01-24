SL Green to Raise Money for $1 Billion NYC Property Debt Fund

(Bloomberg) -- SL Green Realty Corp. plans to start raising funds for a New York City opportunity debt vehicle this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Manhattan-based real estate investment trust is targeting $1 billion, according to its quarterly earnings statement Wednesday.

Scores of investors are hunting for commercial real estate opportunities across the US, as loans mature and owners have to find new sources of capital. High borrowing costs and plunging values have made it harder for existing owners to refinance. At the same time, major banks are shying away from providing more loans, which has left a major gap for other lenders to fill.

Read More: A $570 Billion Gap Creates Hope for Commercial Real Estate Thaw

The property owner had previously flagged that it was aiming to raise a debt fund, saying in December that it had an ability to get it done in the first half of the year.

“We’ve been out speaking with folks domestically, Middle East and Asia,” Marc Holliday, SL Green’s chief executive officer, said in December at a conference. “We’re sizing it at about $1 billion, which is not to mean that’s the dimension of opportunity. That’s just where we want to peg the first fund.”

On Wednesday, SL Green also increased its 2024 earnings guidance and reported revenue that beat the average analyst estimate.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.