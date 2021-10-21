U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    -0.77 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.23 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0240
    -0.3050 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,627.50
    -3,112.54 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.12
    -50.53 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SL Green Realty Corp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3033 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2021, SL Green held interests in 76 buildings totaling 35.3 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact it will have on our business and the industry as a whole and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

SLG – DIV

Matt DiLiberto
Chief Financial Officer
(212) 594-2700


Recommended Stories

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated, (NASDAQ:QCOM) a Dividend Stock with an In-Demand Product Line

    Could QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the stock goes down. That is why we need to find both an attractive dividend and a growing stock

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Third-Quarter Targets But Stock Falls

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Snap shares drop 25% as revenue falls short, Apple privacy bites ads business

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat said privacy changes implemented by Apple Inc on iOS devices hurt the company's ability to target and measure its digital advertising. Shares of Snap dropped 25% in trading after the bell. The Santa Monica, California-based company said that issue was compounded by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, which caused companies to pull back on their advertising spending.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • 3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • Is PayPal About to Pay Too Much for Pinterest? 5-Star Analyst Shares His View

    The rumor mill spun into action on Wednesday, with reports suggesting PayPal (PYPL) was considering a massive addition to its roster. Apparently, the digital payments leader is in advanced talks to acquire Pinterest (PINS). PayPal values the social commerce company at $45 billion – or roughly $70 per share. It’s potentially a big deal, involving two industry giants, but is it a good move for Paypal considering its offer values Pinterest at a premium compared to the stock’s current trading price?

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tr