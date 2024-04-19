SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 18, 2024

Operator: Thank you everybody for joining us and welcome to the SL Green Realty Corp.'s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, the company would like to remind listeners that during the call, management may make forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results and events may differ from any forward-looking statements that management may make today. All forward-looking statements made by management on this call are based on their assumptions and beliefs as of today. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause such differences to appear are set forth in the risk factors and MD&A sections of the company's latest form 10-K and other subsequent reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also during today's conference call, the company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G under the Securities Act. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure discussed and the reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on both the company's website at www.slgreen.com by selecting the press release regarding the company's first quarter 2024 earnings and in our supplemental information included in our current report on Form 8-K, relating to our first quarter 2024 earnings. Before turning the call over to Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SL Green Realty Corp, I ask that those of you participating in the Q&A portion of the call please limit yourself to two questions per person.

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Marc Holliday. Please go ahead, Marc.

Marc Holliday : Okay, good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today. We appreciate the opportunity to discuss with you our results for the first quarter and review with you our recent announcements. It's been years since I've felt this optimistic about the trajectory of our business. After a challenging few years where we navigated unprecedented change by keeping focused and working harder than ever, we've emerged with a stronger portfolio, a more exciting and diversified business, and an even sharper strategy moving forward. Certainly nobody did more than us when it came to leasing within our portfolio, developing extraordinary projects, capitalizing on market dislocation, and recapitalizing deals when others didn't.

Our reputation and extraordinary relationships within the lending community allowed us to create plans to extend our debt maturities, capitalize and move forward. We're in the early innings of what we believe will be a period of market improvement, fueled by the strength of New York City's resurgent financial sector, signs of a re-emergence of the tech sector, and a new generation of workers who recognize that career advancement and relationship building doesn't happen at home. Now as we enter what we expect to be a period of significant growth and opportunity, we are encouraged by the market fundamentals which we believe are shifting to become tailwinds. Even in this higher interest rate environment, there's a solid foundation of positive economic momentum among our strong and stable tenant base.

The diversity of New York City's economy is reflected in our portfolio and is one of the core strengths of this market compared to other cities, a market where a record 192 leases were signed last year at triple digit rents. And contrary to the media hype, the vast majority of these premium leases were not signed in new construction projects, but rather in well-located, easily commutable, and highly-amenitized existing buildings. This aligns extremely well with SL Green's portfolio and the elevated office experience in which our hospitality group specializes. And the leasing results for the first quarter certainly support the case. We leased over 630,000 square feet of space at an average starting rate of $93 per square foot, one-third of which were renewals and two-thirds of which were new leases.

On the investment front, we launched a $1 billion opportunistic debt fund in February, the only one of this scale that is entirely New York City-centric. This fund will allow us to capitalize on current capital market dislocation through the discounted acquisition of existing debt investments and the origination of new high-yielding debt instruments. Fundamentally, we are looking to replicate our approach for the last 26 years of investing in the best properties in New York City via strategic debt investments. The feedback is that no one is better positioned to take advantage of the moment in this market as we are, and our initial closings are targeted for sometime this summer. Just this past week, the Governor and the Legislature have reached agreement on a comprehensive office to residential conversion bill, which should be printed tomorrow and voted upon and signed this weekend.

The conversion program is particularly targeted to existing Midtown Office buildings south of 96th Street and Lower Manhattan Office buildings as well. SL Green has played an instrumental role in helping to get this legislation passed as part of the state's new fiscal budget. And we applaud Governor Hochul, the Senate and the Assembly on the doorstep of passing this landmark office to residential conversion bill which I believe will have a transformative effect on this office market much in the same way that we called very early on the transformative effect that Eastside Access would have on the Park Avenue corridor. I see this as being even more impactful than that event and certainly more comprehensive in a midtown and downtown encapsulated way.

By incentivizing the conversion of underutilized obsolete office space to housing, this vital legislation will uniquely address three of New York's most pressing challenges. Amidst record high Manhattan office vacancy, the bill will create stability in the commercial office market, produce the affordable and market rate housing we need to overcome the city's housing crisis, and generate foot traffic to support local retailers and restaurants in New York Central business districts. While many of these conversions under the new program will be taking place over the next three years to five years, the impact will be felt immediately as owners remove their buildings from office space inventory and relocate out existing tenants into other buildings.

Ultimately, we believe that somewhere between 25 million to 40 million square feet of rentable space will convert under this program. If this bears out as we think, the result would be a significant reduction in available space, far accelerated from whatever would otherwise have occurred simply through natural absorption of space via demand. Thanks to the leadership of the Governor and our elected officials in Albany as well as to Mayor Adams for his City of Yes zoning initiatives, the private sector is now positioned to again invest in New York City's housing future. As part of a new conversion incentive bill, we are planning to be among the first out of the blocks with the conversion of 750 Third Avenue from office to residential use. The conversion of 750 Third Avenue will spur on this important new development for the city and there'll be more to come on this throughout the year.

Lastly, we made enormous progress over the past year with our partners, Caesars Entertainment and Roc Nation on our vision for Caesars Palace Times Square. We had the opportunity to meet with hundreds of stakeholders, grower coalition, and gain significant support. We now know that this will be a long process with bids likely not due until 2025, and we will use this time to continue strengthening our bid because the project is worth the extra effort and Times Square stands to gain so much. One thing we know for sure, ours is the only proposal that is a true New York approach to gaming, providing benefits far beyond its walls. Thank you, and we'd like to take your questions on the quarter’s results please. Operator questions? Operator, are you there?

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

