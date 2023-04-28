Can SL Innovation Capital Berhad (KLSE:SLIC) Rely On Its Fundamentals For Future Uptrend In Price?

Looking at SL Innovation Capital Berhad's (KLSE:SLIC) mostly flat share price movement over the past three months, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. However, attentive investors would probably give more consideration to the stock as the company's fundamentals could add more to the story, given how long-term financials are usually what drive market prices. Specifically, we decided to study SL Innovation Capital Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SL Innovation Capital Berhad is:

23% = RM4.0m ÷ RM17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

SL Innovation Capital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To start with, SL Innovation Capital Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. For this reason, SL Innovation Capital Berhad's five year net income decline of 3.1% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

With the industry earnings declining at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, we deduce that both the company and the industry are shrinking at the same rate.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SL Innovation Capital Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is SL Innovation Capital Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 41% (where it is retaining 59% of its profits), SL Innovation Capital Berhad has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Only recently, SL Innovation Capital Berhad stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like SL Innovation Capital Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for SL Innovation Capital Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

