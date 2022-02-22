U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.01
    -43.86 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,634.26
    -444.92 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,376.11
    -171.96 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.69
    -20.64 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    +1.93 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.70
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.28 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0030 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9000
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,707.77
    -495.27 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.84
    +24.54 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Slack, Peloton, and other websites appear to be experiencing outages

Katie Canales
·1 min read
The Slack app logo.
Slack.Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Several major websites were experiencing outages and issues Tuesday morning.

  • Slack, AWS, Peloton, and GitHub are among the platforms affected.

  • The cause of the issues was not immediately clear.

Users were reporting trouble operating workplace messaging system Slack and other websites Tuesday morning.

AWS, Peloton, Github, and AWS are also seeing issues, according to user reports on Down Detector.

The cause of the issues, and if they were connected, was not immediately clear.

Slack told Insider its "teams are aware of and are investigating the issue."

While there were some reports of downtime on Down Detector, the AWS service status page showed no issues. An Amazon spokesperson told Insider that the company also isn't seeing any problems originating from AWS services.

AWS, Amazon's web-hosting subsidiary, supports large parts of the internet and can take them down with it when it experiences these kinds of outages.

The application saw three outages in December, a large one of which caused problems for Slack, Coinbase, and other services.

Many were making jokes on Twitter around the outages, especially in regards to Slack, which can cause a sort of "snow day" for many professionals when it loses functionality.

Read the original article on Business Insider

