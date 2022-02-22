U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Is Slack down? Messaging service suffers major outage

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Not hearing the familiar ding alerting you to a new Slack message Tuesday morning? You're not alone.

Slack said it is reviewing a major outage disrupting the popular workplace messaging service.

"We’re still actively investigating this issue, but we don’t have any new information to share at this time," reads the latest message on a Slack web page which tracks the service's online status. "We’ll be back with another update in 30 minutes."

Users started reporting issues with Slack just after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, according to Down Detector, a service that tracks internet outages.

The outage affects all parts of Slack, including the ability to log in to the app and messaging.

END OF 3G SERVICE: AT&T will shut down its 3G network Feb. 22. How will it affect you?

TECH TRAVEL HACKS: Pack these awesome tips to make your trip go smoother

Peloton down too?

The fitness company behind the popular line of bikes and treadmills said Tuesday it's also dealing with issues affecting its services, according to a status update on its website.

"This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web," said the company. "We apologize for any impact this may have on your workout."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Slack down? Major outage knocks out messaging app and Peloton 2/22/22

