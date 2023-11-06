Slack to Name CEO ‘Soon’ After Second Executive Departure in Less Than a Year

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc.’s Slack is losing its second leader in less than a year as Lidiane Jones, the unit’s chief executive officer, said she is leaving to take the top post at dating app Bumble Inc.

“We are expecting to announce the next Slack CEO very soon,” Jones wrote Monday in a memo to staff at the workplace communication unit. To help with a smooth transition, Jones said she will work with Slack’s executive team through the end of the year. “I know this news is unexpected,” she wrote.

At about $28 billion, the 2021 purchase of Slack has been Salesforce’s largest acquisition by far. The deal has faced skepticism from investors and employees about whether the companies were compatible. Jones was given the assignment of better integrating Slack with Salesforce’s suite of enterprise applications, and led the release of an industry-specific edition for sales.

Jones succeeded Stewart Butterfield, a Slack co-founder, as CEO of the division in January, amid a departure of top executives. Salesforce declined to comment on her exit. The company’s shares declined 1.2% to $204.97 at 1:27 p.m. in New York and have jumped about 55% this year.

