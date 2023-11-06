Slack to Name CEO ‘Soon’ After Second Executive Departure in Less Than a Year
(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc.’s Slack is losing its second leader in less than a year as Lidiane Jones, the unit’s chief executive officer, said she is leaving to take the top post at dating app Bumble Inc.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Says Judge, AG James Are Frauds, ‘Not Me’: Trial Update
Israel Latest: Houthis Claim Drone Attack, UN Seeks $1.2 Billion
AI Pioneer Kai-Fu Lee Builds $1 Billion Startup in Eight Months
Wall Street Faces ‘Reality Check’ After Big Rally: Markets Wrap
Private Credit Giants Are Butting Heads Over a Hot New Asset Class
“We are expecting to announce the next Slack CEO very soon,” Jones wrote Monday in a memo to staff at the workplace communication unit. To help with a smooth transition, Jones said she will work with Slack’s executive team through the end of the year. “I know this news is unexpected,” she wrote.
At about $28 billion, the 2021 purchase of Slack has been Salesforce’s largest acquisition by far. The deal has faced skepticism from investors and employees about whether the companies were compatible. Jones was given the assignment of better integrating Slack with Salesforce’s suite of enterprise applications, and led the release of an industry-specific edition for sales.
Read More: Slack’s Butterfield to Leave Salesforce in Exodus of Leaders
Jones succeeded Stewart Butterfield, a Slack co-founder, as CEO of the division in January, amid a departure of top executives. Salesforce declined to comment on her exit. The company’s shares declined 1.2% to $204.97 at 1:27 p.m. in New York and have jumped about 55% this year.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Top-Ranked MBA Programs Struggle to Reverse Declining Applications
Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction
These Five Countries Are Key Economic ‘Connectors’ in a Fragmenting World
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.