Slack's user growth will be in the spotlight during Q1 earnings

Slack (WORK), the online chat tool that has become the main way many people have communicated with their coworkers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings after the bell on Thursday.

Investors and analysts will be interested in whether Slack has been able to push its growth higher than in previous quarters to better match with the kind of growth seen by other so-called work-from-home stocks like Zoom (ZM), which exploded during the pandemic.

Here’s what analysts are expecting from Slack for the quarter, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared with how the company performed in the same quarter last year.

Revenue: $265 million expected versus 201.7 million in Q1 2021

Losses per share: $0.01 expected versus 0.02 in Q1 2021

Paid accounts: 155,852 expected versus 122,000 in Q1 2021

Slack’s Q1 could be its last quarterly report as an independent company, as business software giant Salesforce (CRM) is expected to close its $27.7 billion acquisition of the messaging platform in the coming months.

That deal, which was announced in December 2020, sent shares of Slack soaring after they hovered around the $20 to $30 range throughout the pandemic. Slack has been criticized for not capitalizing on the need for work-from-home software as millions of workers around the world fled their offices last year.

While Zoom, a darling of the work-from-home trade, saw revenue grow 367% year-over-year, in Q4, Slack saw revenue growth of just 41%. In any other context that 41% would be seen as a big win for Slack, but with the pandemic raging, and employers forced to communicate with remote employees via software like Slack, it wasn’t enough for many investors.

While Zoom saw its stock price increase 54% in the last 12 months, Slack saw growth of just 13.5%, lower than the S&P 500’s 36% price increase. What’s more, much of Slack’s stock price growth came as rumors of its acquisition began circulating.

Of course, Slack could face the same issues that have struck Zoom, which saw its stock price tumble following its Q1 2022 earnings during which it revealed its growth is slowing as the pandemic wanes.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor.

