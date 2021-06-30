U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.50
    +5.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,502.51
    +210.22 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.95
    -24.38 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.55
    +1.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.54
    +0.56 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0970
    +0.5370 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,031.15
    -1,333.20 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.87
    +10.95 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

Slack's new voice, video tools should fit nicely on Salesforce platform after deal closes

Ron Miller
·4 min read

It's easy to forget, but Salesforce bought Slack at the end of last year for almost $28 billion, a deal that has yet to close. We don't know exactly when that will happen, but Slack continues to develop its product roadmap adding new functionality, even while waiting to become part of Salesforce eventually.

Just this morning, the company made official some new tools it had been talking about for some time including a new voice tool called Slack Huddles, which is available starting today, along with video messaging and a directory service called Slack Atlas.

These tools enhance the functionality of the platform in ways that should prove useful as it becomes part of Salesforce whenever that happens. It's not hard to envision how integrating Huddles or the video tools (or even Slack Atlas for both internal and external company organizational views) could work when integrated into the Salesforce platform.

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield says the companies aren't working together yet because of regulatory limits on communications, but he could definitely see how these tools could work in tandem with Salesforce Service Cloud and Sales Cloud among others and how you can start to merge the data in Salesforce with Slack's communications capabilities.

"[There's] this excitement around workflows from the big system of record [in Salesforce] into the communication [in Slack] and having the data show up where the conversations are happening. And I think there's a lot of potential here for leveraging these indirectly in customer interactions, whether that's sales, marketing, support or whatever," he said.

He said that he could also see Salesforce taking advantage of Slack Connect, a capability introduced last year that enables companies to communicate with people outside the company. "We have all this stuff working inside of Slack Connect, and you get all the same benefits that you would get using Huddles to properly start a conversation, solve some problem or use video as a better way of communicating with [customers]," he said.

Why Sapphire’s Jai Das thinks the Salesforce-Slack deal could succeed

These announcements seem to fall into two main categories: the future of work and in the context of the acquisition. Bret Taylor, Salesforce president and COO certainly seemed to recognize that when discussing the deal with TechCrunch when it was announced back in December. He sees the two companies directly addressing the changing face of work:

“When we say we really want Slack to be this next generation interface for Customer 360, what we mean is we’re pulling together all these systems. How do you rally your teams around these systems in this digital work-anywhere world that we’re in right now where these teams are distributed and collaboration is more important than ever,” Taylor said.

Brent Leary, founder and principal analyst at CRM Essentials says that there is clearly a future of work angle at play as the two companies come together. "I think moves like [today's Slack announcements] are in response to where things are trending with respect to the future of work as we all find ourselves spending an increasing amount of time in front of webcams and microphones in our home offices meeting and collaborating with others," he said.

Huddles is an example of how the company is trying to fix that screen fatigue from too many meetings or typing our thoughts. "This kind of "audio-first" capability takes the emphasis off trying to type what we mean in the way we think will get the point across to just being able to say it without the additional effort to make it look right," he said.

Leary added, "And not only will it allow people to just speak, but also allows us to get a better understanding of the sentiment and emotion that also comes with speaking to people and not having to guess what the intent/emotion is behind the text in a chat."

As Karissa Bell pointed out on Engadget, Huddles also works like Discord's chat feature in a business context, which could have great utility for Salesforce tools when it's integrated with the Salesforce platform

While the regulatory machinations grind on, Slack continues to develop its platform and products. It will of course continue to operate as a stand-alone company, even when the mega deal finally closes, but there will certainly be plenty of cross-platform integrations.

Even if executives can't discuss what those integrations could look like openly, there has to be a lot of excitement at Salesforce and Slack about the possibilities that these new tools bring to the table -- and to the future of work in general -- whenever the deal crosses the finish line.

Slack’s new video and voice tools are nod to changing face of work

Recommended Stories

  • Slack's new video and voice tools are nod to changing face of work

    Slack started talking about a new set of communications tools to enhance the text-based channels at the end of last year. Today the company released a new audio tool called Slack Huddles and gave more details on a couple of other new tools including the ability to leave a video message and an enhanced employee directory, which you can access from inside Slack. Let's start with Slack Huddles, the audio tool that lets you have a real-time conversation with someone in Slack instead of typing out all of your thoughts.

  • Salesforce Sells $8 Billion of Bonds to Fund Slack Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. wrapped up an $8 billion bond sale Tuesday to fund its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc., a deal designed to help the workplace communications platform reach a wider swath of corporate employees.The San Francisco-based company sold the debt in six parts. The longest portion, a 40-year security, will yield 95 basis points above Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the deal, tighter than initial price discussions of around 115 basis

  • Slack CEO on Microsoft's Windows 11: 'I don't think it's a fair tactic'

    Stewart Butterfield, Slack Co-Founder & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why companies are able to function without offices, Slack's new features and competition in the software industry.&nbsp;

  • Slack is getting a Discord-like audio feature called 'Huddles'

    Slack just became the latest company to embrace real-time audio with Huddles, a new Discord-like feature for chatting.

  • Boeing Just Got Another Huge 737 MAX Order

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) entered 2021 with a depleted order backlog for its troubled 737 MAX, after the long 737 MAX grounding and the COVID-19 pandemic drove a surge in order cancellations while causing order activity to grind to a halt. On Tuesday, Boeing took another big step forward, winning a massive order from United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL). During the depths of the pandemic, United Airlines deferred most of its aircraft orders to 2023 and beyond.

  • Major Kentucky basketball targets rocket up the new national recruiting rankings

    Some of UK’s biggest targets are the players who made the biggest moves in the latest update from 247Sports.

  • Watch the first livestreamed Virgin Orbit rocket launch starting at 9:50AM ET

    Virgin Orbit is livestreaming a rocket launch for the first time — here's how to tune in to the flight, which could start as soon as 9:50AM Eastern.

  • Intel Delays New Chip Production Plans Despite Competition, Government Subsidies: WSJ

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) has postponed producing one of its newest chips to improve performance, the Wall Street Journal reported. What Happened: Intel plans to start producing the central processing units for servers in early 2022 from the previously planned in late 2021. Intel was buying time to improve the chips’ performance, particularly around the highly prized data handling and artificial intelligence processing metrics. The production is likely to begin in Q1 of 2022 and ramp up in Q2. T

  • Who gets the $12.6M in restitution from the Robinhood settlement

    In addition to a $57 million fine, Robinhood is paying almost $13 million in restitution. Here is who gets paid.

  • Teneo CEO Declan Kelly Resigns After Apologizing for Behavior at Charity Event

    The adviser for chief executives of major companies is also stepping down as chairman of the consulting firm after reports of drunken misbehavior at a charity event.

  • Eighty-Year-Old Japanese Firm May Be Key to Next-Gen Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- One Japanese company that got its start making grinding wheels for machinery more than 80 years ago believes it holds the key to helping manufacturers create ever slimmer and more powerful semiconductors to power next-generation mobile phones and advanced computers.Disco Corp.’s machines can grind a silicon wafer down to a near-transparent thinness and cut the tip of a hair into 35 sections. That knowhow will allow chipmakers to stack integrated circuits on top of each other in a

  • Apple Faces Demand to Bar Watch From U.S. as Fight Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Masimo Corp. is expanding its legal fight against Apple Inc., filing a patent-infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission that seeks to halt imports of the Apple Watch.Apple’s Series 6 smartwatch infringes five patents for devices that use light transmitted through the body to measure oxygen levels in blood, Masimo said in a complaint filed at the Washington agency. The patented technology is key to Masimo’s core business and Apple is unfairly copying the fea

  • CLEAR's objective is to provide a 'frictionless travel experience': CLEAR CEO

    CLEAR CEO and Chairman, Caryn Seidman-Becker joined Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to break down what investors can expect from CLEAR's IPO and what the outlook for biometric is as the travel industry makes a comeback.&nbsp;

  • How to Retire With $5 Million

    Even though $5 million is a significant sum, having a nest egg that size for retirement still requires that it be handled in a prudent manner. Here are several ways to make sure that such an amount covers your wants … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $5 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pay Up to Stay Home Is One Company’s Approach to Remote Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Disco Corp., a Japanese maker of semiconductor equipment, has a novel approach to remote work -- those who choose to stay home pay the colleagues who brave the commute to show up in the office.The Tokyo-based company is unusual in that for the past decade it has used an internal currency called “Will” to create a micro-economy where sales teams pay factory workers to produce goods, who in turn pay engineers to design products. Even office desks, PCs and meeting rooms have a price.

  • Oil ends higher after fall in U.S. inventories, attention turns to OPEC+

    Oil futures end higher after data show another drop in U.S. crude inventories as traders await this week's decision by OPEC+ on output.

  • Microsoft’s CEO Says Hybrid Work Will Be the ‘Biggest Shift’ in a Generation

    In a wide-ranging Q&A, Satya Nadella told Barron's that productivity will need to be redefined after the pandemic.

  • Quidel CEO on the Delta variant impacting the need for COVID-19 testing

    Doug Bryant, Quidel CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss COVID-19 testing amid variant spread in the pandemic recovery,

  • How to invest in a Roth IRA like — and unlike — PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel

    The average retirement saver may not be able to mimic the growth of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s Roth individual retirement account, but they could try a few of his and other billionaires’ investing strategies. Thiel’s Roth IRA grew from less than $2,000 in 1999 to $5 billion today, thanks in large part to private security investments. Thiel had used his Roth IRA to buy 1.7 million shares of PayPal (PYPL)in 1999, three years before the company went public when it was worth $1,700, according to a ProPublica report.

  • Microsoft, Google Terminate Six-Year Pact On Lawsuits As They Set For Open Battle: FT

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google have ended an almost six-year treaty to prevent open warfare between the rival Big Tech companies, the Financial Times reported. What Happened: The move comes amid growing global regulatory scrutiny over anti-competitive practices. The software and internet search firms reached the pact 2015 soon after Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai assumed their offices in the firms. However, the companies did not renew the pa