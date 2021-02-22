U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,876.50
    -30.21 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,521.69
    +27.37 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,533.05
    -341.42 (-2.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.07
    -15.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +0.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    28.11
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0250 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4071
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9930
    -0.0600 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,763.34
    -3,760.35 (-6.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.40
    -49.93 (-4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,612.24
    -11.78 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Slam Corp. Announces Pricing of $500 Million Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slam Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 50,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SLAMU" beginning on February 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SLAM" and "SLAMW," respectively. The initial public offering is expected to close on February 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Slam Corp Logo
Slam Corp Logo

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BTIG, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover any over-allotments.

The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or from BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or email: equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on February 22, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Slam Corp.

Slam Corp. is a newly organized, blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company has not selected any business combination target and will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region. The Company's Founding Partners are A-Rod Corp and Antara Capital LP.

Contacts:

For media inquiries:
Russell Sherman
Prosek Partners
rsherman@prosek.com

For investor inquiries:
Alex Jorgensen
Prosek Partners
ajorgensen@prosek.com

For Antara Capital:
Brandy Bergman / Paul Caminiti / Nick Leasure
Reevemark
Antara@reevemark.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slam-corp-announces-pricing-of-500-million-initial-public-offering-301232856.html

SOURCE Slam Corp

Recommended Stories

  • British Airways owner IAG says pensions deal, loan help boosts liquidity

    British Airways-owner IAG said on Monday it had raised total liquidity by 2.45 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) by deferring pension contributions and finalising a loan, which will help it survive the travel slump for longer. "In addition to these arrangements, IAG continues to explore other debt initiatives to improve further its liquidity," IAG said in a statement.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 26% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Ire of MuskThe market capitaliztion of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.(Updates with details on transaction from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • M&T Bank Nears Deal to Buy People’s United for More Than $7 Billion

    The two companies are discussing an all-stock deal that values People’s United at more than $7 billion. It would be the latest in a string of regional bank mergers.

  • Bitcoin Transfers Worth Billions Could Mean More Selling Pressure

    Blockchain data showed investors moving the cryptocurrency onto exchanges, ostensibly preparing for a quick sale.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark ETF Tumbles as Rates Spike Rips High-Flyers

    (Bloomberg) -- The spike in Treasury yields that’s rekindled inflation concern dealt another blow to some of the stock market’s highest flyers.Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) dropped 5.8% Monday -- its worst performance of the year -- as rates on long-dated bonds took another leg higher, pressuring the case for the tech sector’s sky-high valuations. The fund’s top holding, Tesla Inc. with an 8.7% weighting, plunged 8.5%.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill have prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries and sending Treasury yields higher. That’s made valuation cases harder to justify for some of the stock market’s best performers after the S&P 500 rallied 75% from the pandemic lows.“The top holdings in ARKK are these exciting story companies, but most of the names in the ETF don’t have the established cash flow that FANG-type companies do,” said Michael Purves, founder and chief executive officer at Tallbacken. “This the most speculative part of the market, and it is showing signs of increasing vulnerability.”ARKK rode huge runups in Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home favorites such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc. to a 148% return last year. Those trades have started to sour as the 10-year Treasury yield surged from 1% to 1.35% in a matter of weeks. Zoom lost 5.6% Monday in a fourth straight decline, while DocuSign sank 8.2%. Roku Inc., the fund’s second-biggest holding, lost 6.3%. Spotify Inc. and Zillow Inc., both in the top 10, each fell at least 4%.ARKK is still up 4.6% in February. Wood’s acumen at picking the winners last year fueled a surge of inflows into her company’s products. As yeilds push higher, some of her best picks may find it difficult to replicate outsize gains.“If it does fall further, it’s going to raise some big concerns,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “A lot of the assets they own are not very liquid. Others tend to see one-way moves for period of time. Therefore, if a lot of people want to get out all at once, the situation could get uglier than normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes After Margin Calls Fuel Biggest Plunge in Month

    After a lot of drama, bitcoin’s back to trading where it was a few days ago.

  • Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire for $2.8 billion, nearly doubling China presence

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said it would buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in a $2.8 billion deal to beef up its portfolio in the high-margin light truck and SUV segments and strengthen its presence in North America and China. Shares of Cooper, which has historically had stronger margins than Goodyear, jumped 20% in morning trade while Goodyear stock was up 3.4%. The deal, announced on Monday, nearly doubles Goodyear's presence in China and broadens distribution for Cooper replacement tires through Goodyear's network of 2,500 retail stores in the country.

  • Lucid Motors Deal With Churchill Capital IV Could Be Announced Tuesday: Bloomberg

    One of the most talked about SPAC deals and electric vehicle stories could also be the highlight of the coming trading week, with a deal announcement nearing the finish line. What Happened: Lucid Motors, rumored to be landing a SPAC deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) since January, is close to a deal, according to Bloomberg. The report says the valuation would be $15 billion for Lucid Motors, up from $12 billion reported last week. Churchill Capital is said to be raising an additional $1 billion to $1.5 billion to finance the merger. The $15 billion valuation would be based on the original $10 offering price of CCIV shares. Sources told Bloomberg a deal could be announced on Tuesday. Related Link: Michael Klein Raises .6B With 6th And 7th SPACs, CCIV Continues To Rise Why It’s Important: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV have soared on the rumors. Several appearances by Lucid Motors executives on CNBC have led to spikes in the share price of CCIV. The $15 valuation of Lucid Motors could make this one of the largest SPAC deals in history, potentially beating last year’s UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) merger, valued at $16 billion. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV were down 9% on Friday to close the week at $52.94. See also: How to Invest in SPACs Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: 8 Deals, New SPACs To Watch And Headline NewsChurchill Capital Corp IV Stock Continues To Charge Ahead On Lucid Motors Speculation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    Technology is changing our world, with results visible in real time. If you grew up in the 1980s, watching reruns of Star Trek, think for a moment about fantastic gadgets that have walked off the screen and into our lives: portable communicators, portable computers, voice-activated systems, to name just a few. Scotty once even automated the starship Enterprise, so that the ship could run with just five people on board. We don’t have a Star Trek transporter, and quantum physics tells us that we probably won’t anytime soon, but autonomous technologies are changing the way we commute. Artificial intelligence systems – thinking computers, or AI – are coming into production and online, and making their mark across the whole range of the transportation experience. We are starting to see autonomous vehicles, and AI-powered support services on the roads they use. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to lock in on two transportation-related stocks that are deeply involved in AI technology. Both have earned some praise recently from 5-star analysts, who see a double-digit growth potential for each. Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) Cerence develops AI tech as the brain behind an autonomous vehicle system. The company’s technology focuses on voice activation, allowing the creation of ‘voice assistants’ for what Cerence describes as a ‘state-of-the-art in-car experience.’ While Cerence is applying voice recognition to automotive control systems, VR tech – and its connection to AI – has been around for some years. Cerence can boast that it has installed its AI-powered voice systems in over 325 million vehicles which are already on the road. And the company has over 1,400 patents – so there are plenty more ideas in the offing. Cerence’s customers include names from across the automotive spectrum, from iconic Detroit stalwarts like Ford and GMC, to international names like Volkswagen, Toyota, and Hyundai. Cerence hasn’t avoided the newer names on the global automotive scene, either – India’s Tata Motors is a customer, as is China’s Great Wall. Earlier this month, Cerence announced its 1Q21 results, and reported results above expectations for both revenues and earnings. At the top line, the $95 million reported was a 23% year-over-year gain – and a company record. EPS came in at a solid 59 cents per share, for a 103% yoy gain. In addition to the strong earnings, CRNC shares have shown steady gains for the long haul. The stock is up an impressive 362% in the past 12 months. Among the bulls is Needham’s 5-star analyst Rajvindra Gill, who has been following Cerence, and he is impressed. "With a rebound in auto production after COVID-19 related shutdowns and Cerence's continued success in gaining market share, Edge revenues, which are recognized on a per-unit-shipped basis, continue to rise. Management continues to see penetration rates increasing, regardless of what happens with short-term auto production," Gill noted. The analyst added, “Rolling out our 10-year model [and] extending our forecast from 2025 to 2030 as we increase our confidence in the company's ability to execute and the recurring nature of its revenues. Our model forecasts revenue of $1.1B in 2030 and Free Cash Flow of $367M." To this end, Gill rates CRNC shares as a Buy, and his $155 price target indicates his confidence in ~26% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here) Among Gill’s colleagues, Apple has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 3 Holds. However, with an average price target of $124.38, the analysts think CRNC is liable to remain range bound for now. (See CRNC stock analysis on TipRanks) Rekor Systems (REKR) Maryland-based Rekor occupies an interesting niche, one that you probably don’t think of often – but one that will see huge gains from the application of AI tech. Rekor focuses on security solutions for traffic control, specifically license plate recognition but also automated payment systems that promise to revolutionize toll roads and restaurant drive-through windows. Rekor bases its products on AI-powered recognition technology, or the ability of computer controlled cameras and sensors to spot and recognize individual vehicles in the flow of traffic. The volume of data is tremendous; AI is necessary for the systems to sort out the relevant vehicles. Rekor uses an open software platform in its applications, and markets the know-how in a variety of niches, including the fast food and toll road industries mentioned above but also government transportation and public safety departments. When installed, several applications of Rekor’s AI system will help customers improve revenues, partly by increasing efficiency but also by allow rapid collection of tolls and fees. Over the past 12 months, REKR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 285%. Rekor's revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s last reported quarter, 3Q20, showed a 40% year-over-year increase in gross revenue, to $2.1 million. As of the end of Q3, the company had recorded $6.4 million in total sales for the year 2020, up 60% from the same time the year before. 5-star analyst Michael Latimore, of Northland Capital, describes Rekor’s expansionary potential as "multiple shots on goal." Elaborating, he writes, “Oklahoma just launched its uninsured motorist program using Rekor's technology this year, and that model is eminently repeatable in other, larger states. Texas just passed a bill out of committee authorizing such a program, and Florida is soon to follow. MasterCard is talking to multiple quick serve restaurants to deploy Rekor technology to improve the customer experience (by using license plate information to accelerate customer transactions). Tollways are looking to replace legacy RFID services with better and faster recognition.” In line with these upbeat comments, Latimore rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $24 price target that implies a one-year upside of ~44%. (To watch Latimore’s track record, click here) Rekor has only just started to attract notice from Wall Street, and there are only two reviews on record so far – but both are Buys. The average price target is $25, suggesting room for ~50% from the $16.67 trading price in the year ahead. (See REKR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Says He ‘Doesn’t Know How to Think’ About Bitcoin

    Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC on Friday, the billionaire investor said that he does not see "the economic underpinning of cryptocurrencies" and does not spend any time thinking about them.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Bitcoin Buzz Attracting RIOT Options Traders

    Bitcoin's big rally last week had Riot Blockchain in the spotlight

  • Lucid Motors Is Said to Near Deal to List Via Klein’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein that could be announced early this week, according to people familiar with the matter.The combined entity will be valued at as much as $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Churchill Capital Corp IV, the special purpose acquisition company, pared a gain of as much as 19% to trade 12% higher at $59.39 at 10:19 a.m. Monday in New York.The SPAC has been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand.A deal for the electric-vehicle maker could be announced on Tuesday, two of the people said. The talks are ongoing but could still fall apart.The Churchill Capital SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker, and has raised more than $2 billion for the transaction, the people said. Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.A representative for Lucid Motors declined to comment. A representative for Klein couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The Churchill Capital SPAC already has surged more than fivefold since Bloomberg News first reported on the talks last month.Reuters reported earlier that a deal could be reached as early as this month.Klein has played a prominent role in guiding the kingdom’s investments, serving as an adviser to its Public Investment Fund. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.Several electric-vehicle makers have done deals with SPACs as startups seek to bulk up and raise cash to compete with industry leader Tesla Inc. Lucid would be one of the most established electric-vehicle companies to take this route.Lucid also would be one of the largest SPAC deals to be announced since the blank-check company rush started, likely beaten only by United Wholesale Mortgage LLC’s merger with Gores Holdings IV Inc., which was valued at around $16 billion.SPAC ParadeSPACs have drawn a slew of prominent investors. Michael Dell, activist investor Paul Singer, Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin and former Xerox Corp. chief Ursula Burns all joined the blank-check parade on Friday, with at least 13 of these companies filing for U.S. IPOs to raise more than $4.5 billion.SPACs have come to dominate IPOs this year, accounting for 63% of the almost $77 billion raised on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including Friday’s newcomers, 146 SPACs that have filed since Jan. 1 are waiting for IPOs to add $40 billion to that total, the data show.Dell, Singer, Facebook Co-Founder Latest to Join SPAC BandwagonLucid is targeting the luxury end of the EV market, and Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson was previously Tesla’s chief engineer on the Model S sedan. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested more than $1 billion in the company.Lucid was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva and spent years being more focused on battery technology than pursuing development of a luxury car. It pivoted in 2016, changing its name to Lucid and beginning work on the Air sedan.Lucid plans to start deliveries of a $169,000 version of the Air to U.S. customers in the second quarter. The car, which the company says will offer 500 miles of range, will be built at its factory in Arizona. The company plans to offer more affordable versions from 2022 and later will build a battery-electric SUV.(Updates with Churchill Capital stock action in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: U.S. Treasury's cash drawdown - and why markets care

    The U.S. Treasury is due to run down a $1.6 trillion bank account at the Federal Reserve as government spending ramps up in the months ahead - a move some analysts warn may crush short-term money rates further and flood financial markets with cash. The Treasury said recently it would halve its extraordinarily large balance at the so-called Treasury General Account (TGA) by April and cut it to $500 billion by the end of June. The U.S. government runs most of its day-to-day business through the TGA - managed by the New York Fed and into which flow tax receipts and proceeds from the sale of Treasury debt.

  • MoneyGram Puts Relationship With Ripple’s XRP on Hold

    The money transfer company said it "is not planning for any benefit from Ripple market development fees" in Q1. In last year's Q1, MoneyGram banked $12.1 million in such fees.

  • Bitcoin Drops, DeFi Loans Liquidated, NFTs Sell

    Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000, before bouncing back some. But not before some $25 million in DeFi loans were liquidated.

  • Bitcoin Briefly Drops Below $48K as Analysts Say Rally Overdone, Yellen Comments

    Analysts are mixed on how low bitcoin might go if a bigger pullback is seen.

  • Copper Surges Above $9,000 as Shortfall Concern Spurs Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rose above $9,000 a metric ton for the first time in nine years, taking another step closer to an all-time high set in 2011 as investors bet that supply tightness will increase as the world recovers from the pandemic.Copper is surging amid a broad rally in commodities from iron ore to nickel, while oil has gained more than 20% this year. The bellwether industrial metal has doubled since a nadir in March, boosted by rapidly tightening physical markets, prospects for rebounding economic growth and the expectation that a years-long era of low inflation in key economies may be ending.Investors are also piling into copper on a bet that demand will surge in the coming years as governments unleash unprecedented stimulus programs targeting renewable energy and electric-vehicle infrastructure, which will require huge volumes of the raw material.“The list of bullish factors for copper is extremely long,” Max Layton, head of EMEA commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said by phone from London. “A lot of the most bullish developments are really going to play out in the next few months, and therefore we think it’s going to be sooner rather than later that it gets to $10,000.”In some areas of the physical copper market, supply conditions are the tightest in years and may come under even more pressure as smelters in top consumer China face shrinking profit margins for processing raw ore into refined metal. Copper treatment charges, an indicator of refining margins, are at $45.50 a ton, the lowest since 2012. One leading supplier is considering cutting output, in a potential blow to buyers.Surging prices are a boost for miners, driving up stock prices and raising the prospect of more blockbuster returns to shareholders. Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s top producer, gained as much as 20% in Hong Kong to the highest level since 2012, while U.S. producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc. closed at the highest since 2014 on Friday.Inflation ThreatWith inflation expectations already increasing around the world, the sharp rally in commodities including copper could soon start filtering into the price of end-use goods, raising costs for governments with big infrastructure spending plans.The risk of faster inflation has prompted a selloff in bonds globally, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumping to the highest in about a year on Monday. The gap between 5-year and 30-year yields reached the widest since October 2014, moving past yet another historic level on signs of strength in the reflation trade.Wilting real returns in the bond markets could drive further inflows into copper, creating an inflation feedback loop and intensifying the clamor for hard assets as prices rise.There are already signs of emerging tightness on the London Metal Exchange, as spot contracts trade at a premium to futures. That pattern, known as backwardation, was a feature of the market during a record-breaking boom in Chinese demand last year, and suggests that spot demand is once again outpacing supply as exchange inventories run low.Copper for delivery in three months rose 2.1% to settle at $9,097 a ton at 5:51 p.m. in London after touching $9,269.50, the highest since 2011. The metal is on pace for an unprecedented 11th straight monthly gain. The current price record of $10,190 was reached in February 2011.In China, the SHFE contract hit the daily limit. Most other metals rose, with tin climbing to the highest since 2011.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.