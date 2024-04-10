Slash benefits to get more men into work, IMF urges

london commuters

Britain and other rich nations have been urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut benefits and taxes to tackle the worklessness crisis.

Mel Stride vowed to “do whatever it takes to get Britain working” as the IMF said men in particular would be encouraged to find jobs if countries lowered taxes and benefits. More training and childcare support would help more women into work, the organisation said.

The IMF research, which was based on analysis of 38 OECD industrialised economies, including the UK, US and Germany, recommended that higher pension ages would also keep people in work for longer.

The comments are likely to fuel the debate among Conservative MPs over the benefits reforms needed to boost work.

Mr Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said “the most radical welfare reforms in a decade” would help end the scourge of worklessness holding the country back.

He told The Telegraph: “While our inactivity rate is lower than many economic heavy weights including the USA, France and Italy, our tax cuts and welfare reforms will grow the labour force by 300,000 people – growing the economy and changing lives.”

It comes amid fears Britain is being held back by the 9.25 million adults of working age who are economically inactive – neither in work nor looking for work.

Of these, 2.7 million are long-term sick, 2.6 million are students, 1.6 million are looking after their home or family, and 1.1 million have taken early retirement.

Other developed nations face a similar situation. The IMF warned that the world faced a dire slump in economic growth as a result without radical action to boost productivity.

“Reduced unemployment benefits and lower labour taxes are associated with higher participation for men of prime working age,” the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook.

“For women, an expansion in secondary education enrollment has a positive association with future participation rates. Similarly, labour market programs (such as retraining and reskilling) and childcare programs appear to be supportive.”

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to focus on tackling the sickness benefits bill.

He said: “We need to say to these people: you’ve got to go to work. And we will help and support you if you have particular conditions.”

Sir Iain said supporting people signed off work with depression and anxiety accounted for an increasing share of the benefits bill.

He said: “These are very treatable conditions, and part of that treatment is telling people to go back into work, and supporting them into work.”

Mr Stride has unveiled plans to make people signed off work with mild mental health problems look for jobs - Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph

Last month Mr Stride unveiled plans to make 150,000 people signed off work with mild mental health problems look for jobs, warning that the “normal ups and downs of human life” risked being labelled as a medical condition.

Sir Iain said it was also vital to “bring the overall burden of tax down” by cutting income tax. He said: “That’s where people notice it on their payslips and find it more rational to do longer hours.”

Global GDP growth is on course to slow to just 2.8pc per year at the end of the decade, the IMF said, which is around a quarter slower than the pre-pandemic average. In the UK, growth is not expected to be sustained above 2pc for any meaningful period.

This threatens painful consequences for governments that are already struggling with mounting debts and pressure to spend more on pensions and healthcare.

Critical to boosting growth and prosperity is getting more people into work and ensuring they move into the most productive industries and companies.

As well as encouraging more people to take jobs, the IMF said more migration can help boost economies and offset the effects of the ageing population.

The IMF said: “Policies designed to facilitate the flow and integration of migrant workers, alongside measures to boost labour force participation among older workers in advanced economies – through retirement reforms and labour market programs – could mitigate the increasing demographic pressures on labour supply.”

Diaa Noureldin, an economist at the IMF, said migration would provide a useful boost to growth, as long as they integrate properly.

“We want to see them integrating in the societies, getting high paid jobs, their skills fully recognised, and they can participate fully in the labour market.”

While the US has successfully increased productivity over time, other countries have struggled to match this performance and need new policies to grow more quickly, the IMF said.

Slashing subsidies and cutting red tape can help, while boosting international trade can also force companies to become more competitive, the IMF said.

In a separate report, the institution warned governments against industrial strategies which include expensive, wasteful subsidies or which risk starting trade wars by blocking foreign companies from their markets.

The IMF said: “Industrial policy that steers innovation toward specific sectors such as ‘green’ (low-carbon) technologies and AI is experiencing a resurgence in many major economies amid concerns about economic and national security, often at a hefty fiscal expense.

“History shows that industrial policy is prone to policy mistakes. Even when projects transform industries, they often entail high fiscal costs and negative cross border spillovers.”

International spats can be particularly costly, the IMF said.

“Policies discriminating against foreign firms can prove particularly self-defeating, as a large share of knowledge is imported even in major advanced economies, and such policies can trigger costly retaliation,” the report said.

The EU and US have both recently objected to the scale of Chinese subsidies for manufacturers of solar panels and electric cars, which Washington and Brussels say are flooding the world with unfairly cheap goods.

Beijing in turn has hit back against what it claims are discriminatory measures against its companies.

