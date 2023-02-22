New Slate of Officers and Board Members Elected at EnerGeo’s 52nd Annual Membership Meeting

EnerGeo Alliance’s new board members set to “driving the future of energy” by continuing to enable the safe discovery, development, and delivery of mainstay and alternative energy resources as well as low-carbon solutions the world needs to thrive and advance today and in the future.

Houston, TX, U.S., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the EnerGeo Alliance successfully concluded its 52nd Annual Membership Meeting where members elected new directors and officers. Andrea Lovatini (Director, Exploration Data and Geosolutions, slb) is the new EnerGeo Alliance Board Chairman succeeding Kristian Johansen (CEO, TGS) who becomes Past Chairman with Rune Olav Pedersen (President & CEO, PGS) succeeding Carel Hooijkaas (EVP, TGS) as the Vice Chairman. Other officers include Rebecca Pitman (Shearwater) – Treasurer; Tana Pool (TGS) - Secretary ; and Nikki Martin (EnerGeo Alliance) - President.

The directors elected for two-year terms from February 2023 to February 2025 are: Hao Huimin (BGP Inc., CNCP), Dechun Lin (CGG), Joe Dryer (Fairfield Geotechnologies), Rune Olav Pedersen (PGS), Duncan Eley (PXGEO), Forrest Burkholder (SAExploration), and Kristian Johansen (TGS).

Committee Chairs and Vice-Chairs were also elected to two-year terms (2023-2025) and are as follows: Global Legal Committee - Chair: Tana Pool, TGS (Legal Secretary) and Vice-Chair: Maria Ragazzo, PGS; Global Data Licensing Committee - Chair: Tristan Allen, SLB and Vice-Chair: Brenda Tapia, Fairfield Geotechnologies; Global HSSE Committee - Chair: Graeham Mackenzie, CGG and Vice-Chair: Phil Bigg, BGP; Americas Committee - Chair: Elaine Mattos, PGS and Vice-Chair: Reena Ramcharitar, Shearwater; EAME Committee - Chair: Knut Barstad, TGS and Vice Chair: Matthew Masham, SLB; and the Asia- Pacific Committee - Chair: Nick David, Shearwater and Vice-Chair: Zhen Shiuan Kong, slb.

The slate of directors for 2023 - 2024 is: Hao Huimin (BGP Inc., CNCP), Dechun Lin (CGG), Joe Dryer (Fairfield Geotechnologies); Rune Olav Pedersen (PGS); Duncan Eley (PXGEO); Forrest Burkholder (SAExploration); Irene Waage Basilli (Shearwater); Andrea Lovatini (SLB); Kristian Johansen (TGS); Elaine Mattos (PGS) – Ex Officio, Americas Chair; Nick David (Shearwater) – Ex Officio, Asia-Pacific Chair; Knut Barstad (TGS) – Ex Officio, EAME Chair; Tristan Allen (SLB) – Ex Officio, GDLC Chair; Graeham Mackenzie (CGG) – Ex Officio, HSSE Chair, and Tana Pool (TGS) – Ex Officio, Legal Chair.

Story continues

“We are so excited to announce our directors, officers, and committee leadership for the year. The Board’s keen insight, innovation, and guidance have great impact on the industry and our organization. The work of our Alliance and our members is even more critical in the energy evolution as we are at the forefront of the energy and low carbon solutions our growing world needs. From mainstay energy sources like petroleum and natural gas to alternative energy sources like offshore wind and geothermal energy and low carbon solutions like carbon capture and storage, we make sustainable energy discovery, development, and delivery possible. The staff and I look forward to working closely with the new and returning members,” said Nikki Martin, President of the EnerGeo Alliance.

“Our officers play a key role in the Alliance executing its mission of ensuring our members’ freedom to operate and the industry’s sustainability now and in the decades the come. We are very grateful for their companies’ and individual support. Together, we are driving the future of energy.”

The virtual EnerGeo Alliance Annual Membership Meeting was held on 22 February and featured keynote speakers Vijaya Ramachandran, Director for Energy and Development The Breakthrough Institute and NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and CEO of the Centurion Law Group. Industry executives Forrest Burkholder (President and CEO,SAExploration); Terry Gebhardt (Vice President Exploration, Woodside Energy); Carel Hooijkaas (EVP Acquisition, TGS); Shira Paulson (Subsurface Country Manager – Brazil, bp); and Holli Sims (Vice President and General Manager, Teledyne) participated in a panel moderated by Tom Hay (Vice President of Marketing, Shearwater); and Nikki Martin(President, EnerGeo Alliance). The panel shared their passion for the energy geoscience industry and its important contribution to the world. The panel also provided a sneak peek at the Alliance’s ‘Energy Starts with Me’ initiative set to launch next quarter.

###

About the EnerGeo Alliance

Founded in 1971, the EnerGeo Alliance is the global trade alliance for the energy geoscience industry, the intersection where earth science and energy meet. We represent the geoscience companies, innovators, and energy developers that use earth science to discover, develop, and deliver energy to our world. Together, Energy Starts Here®.

CONTACT: Gail Adams EnerGeo +1 713-957-8080 gadams@energeoalliance.org



