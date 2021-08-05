U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,906.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,164.75
    -3.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.30
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8490
    +0.0960 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,654.67
    +988.72 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.33
    +28.44 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,762.64
    +34.52 (+0.12%)
     

Slatt Capital Funds 2 Retail Center Bridge Loans Totaling $22,000,000

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital Vice President, Sarah Bernhisel along with CEO Dan Friedeberg, Vice President Andrew Macleod, and Analyst Jason Wang, recently closed two bridge loans totaling $22MM for two retail centers in Colorado and Arizona. The loans were placed with a debt fund lender.

The borrower, a long-time client of Slatt Capital, had a new 95% equity partner in tow and hired Slatt to resize the loans. Slatt Capital was ultimately chosen due to its expertise in placing bridge loans on retail properties. Slatt created a competitive market and ultimately secured a 72% LTC non-recourse loan, 7.43% interest rate fixed for 24 months, interest-only. We were very impressed with the lender on this transaction, and we are excited to see the borrower execute their business plan.

About Slatt Capital:
Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $4.5 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

http://www.slatt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slatt-capital-funds-2-retail-center-bridge-loans-totaling-22-000-000--301349936.html

SOURCE Slatt Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter results. For fiscal Q2, Maxar posted revenue of $473 million, which represented a 7.7% year-over-year increase that CEO Dan Jablonsky characterized as "solid." Earnings of $0.60 per share were down significantly from the prior-year period's $4.94 in EPS, but only because last year, Maxar sold off its MDA space business, generating a big one-time profit for the company that was impossible to repeat.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Why Royal Caribbean Stock Jumped 7.5% Today

    Cruise-operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) released its second-quarter financial report yesterday, and investors reacted by continuing a trend that the stock has experienced for about a week -- ending the day lower. Recent reopening pessimism related to the quickly spreading COVID-19 delta variant has shifted some investor sentiment away from reopening names that had been recovering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows the vaccination rate -- based on the seven-day average of daily reported first doses -- has more than doubled since the start of July in some states that have trailed the national average rate, as reported by CNBC.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc (BNGO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    BNGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Why Etsy Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.7% on Thursday, following the release of the online marketplace's second-quarter results. A 13% rise in gross merchandise sales -- essentially the dollar value of items sold on Etsy's platform -- helped to drive a 23.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $528.9 million. Looking ahead, management expects Etsy to generate revenue of $500 million to $525 million in the third quarter, which would be a year-over-year increase of roughly 13.5% at the midpoint.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

    The U.S. insurer posted underwriting income of $463 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of $343 million a year earlier, when it booked large losses related to the pandemic. The business saw $118 million of catastrophe losses, compared to $674 million in the prior year. Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis, but many have now seen a fall in coronavirus-related claims as vaccines roll out.

  • Why Penn National Gaming Is Up 9% Today

    The casino name is juicing its rebound from the pandemic-prompted slowdown by expanding its sports-oriented offering.

  • Why MGM Resorts Is Rising Today

    Shares of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) were rising 7% in afternoon trading Thursday after the global casino operator reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line. The casino industry is still laboring under a diminished outlook because of the pandemic, and with coronavirus variants spreading worldwide, resulting in new lockdowns and mask mandates, it's possible to see a scenario where casinos would be dead money for a period of time. MGM Resorts, however, reported revenue of almost $2.3 billion leading to an adjusted loss of $0.13 per share, stomping all over analyst expectations of a $0.36 per share loss (analyst estimates typically do not include one-time items that companies strip away in their adjusted numbers).

  • Zillow predicts its first $2 billion quarter and blows away earnings expectations, but stock sinks

    Zillow Group Inc. blew away Wall Street expectations Thursday with strong second-quarter results and a stunning forecast that calls for large growth in its newer home-flipping business and its first $2 billion quarter of sales.

  • Zillow Projects Huge Growth for Its iBuyer Business. Why the Stock Is Slipping.

    Continued growth in the U.S. residential real estate market continues to drive strong growth at Zillow, as seen in the company's latest earnings report.