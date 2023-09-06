U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.94
    -36.89 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,437.18
    -204.79 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,863.89
    -157.06 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,870.62
    -9.83 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.98
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.90
    -10.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.43 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2940
    +0.0260 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2502
    -0.0065 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6170
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,613.30
    -150.06 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.86
    -3.03 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.14
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,241.02
    +204.26 (+0.62%)
     

SLB to add $5 billion in revenue this year, sees similar growth in 2024

Reuters
·1 min read
New SLB logo seen in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - SLB is on track to add about $5 billion in revenue this year, and sees similar potential for growth in 2024, mainly helped by increased drilling in international markets, CEO Olivier Le Peuch said at a conference on Wednesday.

SLB, the world's largest oilfield service company and former Schlumberger, is betting on a recent resurgence in offshore and international drilling in regions like the Middle East to boost revenue as North America drilling has lagged.

SLB said it expects to add about $5 billion in revenue in 2023, compared with its previous estimate to increase revenue by 15%, which worked out to a $4.2 billion growth.

It also expects to grow earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by $1.5 billion this year. It had previously forecast adjusted EBITDA percentage growth in the mid-20s, which at its midpoint translated to $1.6 billion.

"Directionally, we see the potential to repeat this by adding similar revenue and EBITDA dollar growth in 2024," Le Peuch said at a Barclays energy conference.

International core revenue is projected to exceed $23 billion in 2023, representing growth in the high teens, Le Peuch added.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy)