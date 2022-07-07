Sleek secures Major Payment Institution License

This makes Sleek the first Fintech company in Singapore offering incorporation and accounting services to receive the MPI license.

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleek.com , a leading technology company providing incorporation and accounting services for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and investors has announced today that it has been granted a Major Payment Institution License ("MPI") issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"), effective from 1 July 2022.

Sleek is the first Fintech company in Singapore offering incorporation & accounting services to receive the MPI license. The license allows Sleek to expand its Sleek Business Account suite of services with cross border transfers, account issuance, and e-money issuance to an even wider group of its SME clients.

"Being granted the MPI license by our financial regulator is a testament to the trust our customers, investors and partners have placed in our financial security standards and compliance levels. We intend to make good use of the license and continue supporting the underserved market segment of early-stage entrepreneurs with simple and fully digital fintech services, whilst growing our overseas markets from our base in Singapore," shares Julien Labruyere, CEO and Co-founder at Sleek.

The Sleek Business Account is part of a wide range of business essential services offered by Sleek to help simplify the management of back-office admin tasks for entrepreneurs, so they can focus on growing their business. These services include company incorporation, accounting, taxation, corporate secretarial services, CFO-as-a-Service, and most recently, business account and debit card issuance, as well as payments and collections, locally and cross-border.

"With the MPI license, we are excited to continue delivering best-in-class, end-to-end business account solutions for entrepreneurs. In the coming months, we look forward to enhancing our business account offering with multi-currency accounts, better cross border transfers experience, and more debit card enablement," adds Pauline Sim, Head of Fintech & Partnerships at Sleek.

As a MPI holder, Sleek aims to upkeep its rigor in compliance and security, as it continues to gain market share across the regions it operates in. The company is also looking to replicate the success of its business account offering with the launch of similar services in their UK and Australia entities later this year.

See Annex for full details on Sleek. For more information on Sleek and its service offerings, please visit: https://sleek.com

About Sleek

Sleek enables entrepreneurs and investors around the world to quickly register their business and manage their payments, accounting, tax compliance and governance needs using a simple, all-in-one, fully digital platform. Registering a company in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK couldn't be easier as a local resident or from overseas with 24/7 company secretary services, SleekSign eSignature tool, business accounts and valuable advice from accredited accountants.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sleek has helped over 450,000 entrepreneurs across the globe get their business registered with the relevant company registry and tax authorities. In Singapore, Sleek is an ACRA-certified Filing Agent, member of the Singapore Corporate Secretary Association and affiliated with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

SOURCE Sleek