U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.94
    +0.80 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,080.49
    +168.05 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,070.29
    -57.76 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.19
    -13.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    -2.16 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.14
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8460
    +0.0550 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2750
    +1.0030 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,800.41
    -334.22 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.65
    -5.26 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.29
    +35.14 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Sleek Technologies Announces Tracey Page as Business Development Director

Sleek Technologies
·2 min read
Sleek Technologies
Sleek Technologies

Pioneer in AI-driven freight procurement automation adds to rapidly growing revenue operations team with the appointment of a business development director

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleek Technologies, a technology data company, and leader in AI-driven freight procurement automation, today announced the hiring of Tracey Page as Business Development Director. With nearly two decades of technology sales executive experience, Page will help spearhead efforts to support Sleek Technologies’ ongoing growth.

"We are so pleased to announce the addition of Tracey Page to our sales team," said Mike Nervick, CEO and Co-Founder of Sleek Technologies. "Sleek Technologies is now experiencing impressive growth both as a company and in terms of our technology and reputation. Tracey’s strong sales background speaks for itself, and we know that she will be a key cog in helping us push our growth to the next level.”

Prior to joining Sleek Technologies, Page has served in a variety of sales leadership roles across the technology sphere including brands such as WestStar MultiMedia Entertainment, Times Media Group, Samsung Electronics, and Fourth Shift Corporation. Most recently, Page served as a Sports OTT Streaming Platform Business Development leader for NAGRA Kudelski Group.

“Sleek Technologies is at the forefront of automating a trillion dollar industry, transportation. I joined the team because they have strong momentum and have worked hard to build an innovative solutions suite that helps evolve logistics,” said Page. “But I’m most excited about helping our customers uncover resilience, sustainability and cost reduction opportunities so the world continues to have access to the brands we all want and need.”

About Sleek Technologies
Sleek Technologies is the market leader in freight procurement automation. With award-winning, AI-powered technology and 100% data transparency, we uncover resilience, sustainability, and cost-reduction opportunities that empower shippers to always deliver products on time, at fair market cost. To join other shippers who have automated freight procurement, please visit www.sleek-technologies.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Jaimie Kowalski VP of Marketing jkowalski@sleek-technologies.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Walmart beats on Q2 earnings, inventory concerns continue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Carnival Corp. (CCL)?

    The investment management company, Miller Value Partners recently released its “Miller Opportunity Equity” second quarter 2022 investment letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. The firm faced notable challenges due to continued volatility in the last couple of years. In the second quarter, Miller Opportunity was down by -29.3%, extending its first half return to -31.08% […]

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Stocks mixed amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • Even after rising 67% this past week, Facedrive (CVE:FD) shareholders are still down 88% over the past year

    Facedrive Inc. ( CVE:FD ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 120% in the last...

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    The electric vehicle (EV) industry has expanded by incredible leaps and bounds over the last decade, and its growth story is still just starting to unfold. On the heels of some massive sell-offs, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) stand out as intriguing players in the space that could potentially deliver explosive growth, and investors might be wondering which stock is the better buy at today's prices. Howard Smith: Shares of Lucid Group would certainly qualify as having experienced a major bear market.

  • Home Depot beats on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Home Depot.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • How Many Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Do Institutions Own?

    If you want to know who really controls Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NYSE:NU ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Trevali Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

    Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) today released financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts herein are reported in United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified.

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close...

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold