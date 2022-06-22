U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

Sleek Technologies and Propero Consulting Automate Freight Procurement for Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) Users

Sleek Technologies
·2 min read
Sleek Technologies
Sleek Technologies

Sleek Technologies and Propero Consulting to offer AI-powered freight procurement automation software that seamlessly integrates into OTM resulting in on time delivery, at fair market cost

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleek Technologies, the leader in freight procurement automation, today announced its strategic partnership with Propero Consulting. Propero, an Oracle Partner, designs and implements innovative supply chain solutions that improve operational efficiencies. Together, Sleek and Propero will help OTM customers uncover resilience, sustainability, and cost reduction opportunities related to transportation management.

“This strategic alliance supports our push towards freight procurement automation,” said Mike Nervick, CEO of Sleek Technologies. “OTM users will now have the ability to dynamically source compliant carriers through an AI-powered, self-regulated freight marketplace that eliminates waste such as brokers and RFPs.”

Sleek Technologies uses proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms to dynamically match shipper loads to compliant carriers at the right time, location, and market price. Data seamlessly flows between Sleek and OTM, so customers gain a complete snapshot of truckload activity for stronger, data-driven decision making.

”Over the last 24 months, many shippers have identified the need to automate important supply chain processes and improve overall carrier capacity,” said Mauricio Ramirez, Managing Director of Propero Consulting. “Transportation management remains at the top of the list. This automated solution we’ve developed for OTM with Sleek turns the static freight procurement process into a dynamic real-time process, reducing truckload cost while improving on time delivery.”

With a heightened focus on digital transformation, and a need to remain resilient especially during times of unknowns, innovative shippers have realized the old, antiquated way to procure freight no longer works. From dealing with outdated fixed pricing to waiting hours on load acceptance, freight procurement has been in desperate need of a revamp for decades. And innovative technology is proving to help overcome these long standing operational hurdles.

About Propero
Propero Consulting is an Oracle Partner that specializes in Oracle Supply Chain Applications such as Oracle Transportation Management (OTM), Global Trade Management (GTM), and Oracle Warehouse Management (WMS). Our mission is to deliver tangible value to our clients through best-in-breed supply chain solutions and best-in-class service. To learn more please visit our website.

About Sleek Technologies:

Sleek Technologies is the market leader in freight procurement automation. With AI-powered technology and 100% data transparency, Sleek Technologies uncovers resilience, sustainability, and cost-reduction opportunities that empower customers to always deliver products on time, at fair market cost. To join other shippers who have automated freight procurement, please visit the website.

Contact:

Jaimie Kowalski

jkowalski@sleek-technologies.com



