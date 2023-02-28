Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets

ReportLinker

Report Scope:. This report offers a detailed picture of the sleep aids market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for sleep aids and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for sleep aids and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027, as well as key market players.



This report details market shares for sleep aids based on product, sleep disorder and geography.Based on product, the market is segmented into mattresses and pillows, sleep apnea devices, medications, sleep laboratories, and home sleep tests.



Based on sleep disorder, the market is segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome (RLS) and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2027. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In this report, BCC Research examines the way in which the sleep aids market is changing and how it has evolved.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations.



At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.



Healthcare is on the verge of undergoing a major transformation in its digital environment.Sleep aids are medications or medical equipment that help people who suffer from sleep disorders fall asleep.



Medication, sleep laboratories, sleep apnea devices, and mattresses and pillows are all examples of sleep aids. Higher stress levels in affluent countries and rapidly changing lifestyles in developing countries are predicted to be significant growth drivers for sleeping aid products during the study period and to accelerate as a population with higher stress levels soon.



Furthermore, factors such as the increasing prevalence of insomnia and other diseases and the growing adoption of wearable monitors and sensors will likely drive market expansion.According to a December 2021 paper regarding the association between the course of hypnotics treatment for insomnia and work functioning impairment in Japanese workers, sleep disorders lasting a month or longer are frequent among Japanese people, occurring in approximately REDACTED% of the population.



The economic impact of sleep issues such as insomnia is estimated to be over $REDACTED in Japan.



Furthermore, chronic insomnia is the most frequent sleep condition in Australia, affecting REDACTED% of adults, according to a study titled “Management of insomnia in primary care,” released in August 2021. Thus, the increased prevalence of insomnia and spending on insomnia treatment across nations drive market growth throughout the forecast period.



In this report, the global market for sleep aids has been segmented based on product type, sleep disorder and geography.Based on product type, the sleep aids market has been categorized into mattresses and pillows, sleep apnea devices, medications, sleep laboratory, and home sleep tests.



Based on sleep disorder type, the sleep aids market has been segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome (RLS), and others.Mental depression and other painful diseases are on the rise.



Mental depression is the cause of sleep problems.For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), REDACTED people worldwide suffer from depression.



As a result, a surge in mental depression among the general population adds to the expansion of the insomnia market.



Additionally, using some medications for a chronic condition over an extended time has side effects that are thought to impair a patient’s ability to sleep.Therefore, the market is growing as chronic diseases like cancer become more common.



For instance, the National Institute of Cancer (NIC) estimates that in 2021, there will be REDACTED new cases of cancer identified in the U.S. The adverse effects of cancer chemotherapy on the patient’s body affect sleep quality.

