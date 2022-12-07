U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.50
    -17.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,543.00
    -90.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,482.75
    -83.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.70
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.39
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0493
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    +1.77 (+8.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6500
    +0.6900 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,804.08
    -175.79 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.24
    -7.57 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.24
    -4.15 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Research Report by Product, Purchase Type, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market size was estimated at USD 791. 23 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 926. 31 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 17. 32% to reach USD 2,064.

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Research Report by Product, Purchase Type, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06341367/?utm_source=GNW
01 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Custom-made Mandibular Advancement Devices, Mandibular Advancement Devices, Ready-made Mandibular Advancement Devices, and Tongue-retaining Devices.

Based on Purchase Type, the market was studied across Online OTC Oral Appliances and Physician-prescribed/ Customized Oral Appliances.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Home Care Settings/ Individuals and Hospitals.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, including Accutech Orthodontic Lab, Inc., Apnea Sciences Corporation, Dynaflex Private Limited, MicroDental Laboratories, Inc., Myerson LLC, OravanOSA, Oventus Medical Ltd., Panthera Dental, Prosomnus Sleep Technologies, Inc., ResMed Inc., SomnoMed, Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., and Whole You, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06341367/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • "Big Short" Michael Burry Makes a Surprising Decision

    The 2008 financial crisis, one of the biggest financial debacles in history, made Michael Burry a legend. It made him one of the examples to follow in defiance of standard practices in financial circles.

  • Alibaba, JD.com Drop Despite Further Easing of China’s Covid-19 Measures

    Trade data for November showed sharp falls in the country's exports and imports from a year earlier, undercutting positivity around relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • 8 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    Recessions aren't fun to live through. But if you're prepared, they don't have to be painful for your portfolio, either.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • Get Ready for the Next Bull Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    The idea of a bull market may seem far away right now. It tells us bear markets don't last forever and bull markets have always followed. Right now, one of the best things you can do is prepare for that bull market.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 1, 2022 Operator: Hello, and thank you for standing by for Tuniu’s 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management’s prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any […]

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • 12 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best growth stocks to buy according to George Soros. If you want to skip reading about George Soros’ investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-born American billionaire investor and philanthropist who […]

  • China Reopening Rally Wobbles as Growth Concerns Weigh on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong suffered a late-day rout, as investors judged that the path to a reopening will be rocky and the prospects for an economic recovery uncertain.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesApple Scales Back Self-Dr

  • Credit Suisse Offers Higher Rates to Rebuild Depleted Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG bankers are trying to entice rich clients with higher-yield notes and bonus deposit rates in a bid to quickly recoup as much as possible of the almost $90 billion recently pulled from the bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in