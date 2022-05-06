Sleep Country Canada Announces Election of Directors

U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2022 were elected as directors of Sleep Country at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company held on May 6, 2022.

By way of a vote by ballot, the directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders following the Meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed or their position is vacated.

The votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Christine Magee

29,148,710

2,440,356

31,589,066

92.27%

7.73%

Stewart Schaefer

31,457,636

131,430

31,589,066

99.58%

0.42%

John Cassaday

30,813,413

775,653

31,589,066

97.54%

2.46%

Mandeep Chawla

30,736,906

852,160

31,589,066

97.30%

2.70%

Zabeen Hirji

30,750,257

838,809

31,589,066

97.34%

2.66%

Andrew Moor

30,653,039

936,027

31,589,066

97.40%

2.96%

Stacey Mowbray

29,507,742

2,081,324

31,589,066

93.41%

6.59%

David Shaw

30,760,724

828,342

31,589,066

97.38%

2.62%

The formal Report on Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 286 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and Hush Blankets Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c2763.html

