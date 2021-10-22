Sleep Country Canada Closes Acquisition of Hush Blankets

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, today announced the closing of its acquisition of a 52% stake in Hush Blankets Inc. ("Hush") for $25 million (implied valuation of $48 million). The completion of this deal marks Hush's next phase of growth and the expansion of Sleep Country's sleep ecosystem.

"This is an exciting day for Sleep Country as we welcome Hush into our portfolio of innovative sleep brands," said Stewart Schaefer, President of Sleep Country Canada. "Together, this is a powerful partnership that will drive even more digital opportunities and further build out our portfolio of innovative sleep products," added Schaefer.

"Today is an incredible milestone for our company as we join forces with Sleep Country, Canada's leading omnichannel sleep retailer," said Lior Ohayon, Co-Founder of Hush. "We are eager to start our next chapter, expand our product line and keep pushing the boundaries of the sleep industry for the benefit of customers around the world," Ohayon added.

"We are excited to close the deal today and solidify this partnership with Sleep Country, a best-in-class Canadian brand," said Aaron Spivak, Co-Founder of Hush. "We're optimistic and enthusiastic to continue our growth trajectory and deliver superior experiences to our dedicated Hush community," added Spivak.

Hush will continue to operate as an independent entity led by Ohayon and Spivak in their respective roles. Hush's board will be comprised of the senior management of Sleep Country and Hush.

PwC acted as exclusive accounting services advisor to Sleep Country Canada, with Davies Ward Philips & Vineberg LLP serving as legal counsel. DLA Piper (Canada) LLP served as legal counsel for Hush.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading Omni channel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with Omni channel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with Omni channel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of October 22, Sleep Country has 287 stores, 17 fulfillment centres and two storage hubs across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

About Hush

Hush is a Canadian-based sleep improvement brand that was started in 2018 by Aaron Spivak and Lior Ohayon. Hush started with a product now considered to be Canada's Most Popular (and Reviewed) weighted blanket - designed to help those with sleep, anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and more. Within its first 24 months, Hush has grown to an 8-figure brand. Since the beginning, Hush has been committed to giving back by donating 1 blanket for every 10 sold. The company launched a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $1.5M+ in 30 days - making it the Top 10 most raised Canadian Campaign ever. In 2019, Hush also appeared on Canadian hit TV show Dragons' Den and earned "Most Epic Pitch" of the season securing a bidding war between all 6 dragons. The company has since expanded their product line to include mattresses and sleep accessories, furthering their mission of helping Canadians achieve a better night's rest.

For more information about Sleep Country Canada, visit www.sleepcountryir.ca

For more information about Hush, visit www.hush.ca

