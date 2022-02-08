U.S. markets closed

Sleep Country Canada Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), the leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer in Canada, declares its fourth quarter 2021 common share dividend.

Dividend Declaration
On February 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend on the Company's common shares in the amount of $0.195 per share, payable on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

About Sleep Country
Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 286 corporate-owned stores and 20 corporately-run distribution centres across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired Hush Blankets Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep.

For more information about the company visit sleepcountry.ca or
Facebook at facebook.com/SleepCountryCan.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c1593.html

