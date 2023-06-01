Is Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:ZZZ) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSE:ZZZ) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sleep Country Canada Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sleep Country Canada Holdings is:

24% = CA$103m ÷ CA$439m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.24.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Sleep Country Canada Holdings' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Sleep Country Canada Holdings has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Sleep Country Canada Holdings was able to see a decent net income growth of 16% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Sleep Country Canada Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is ZZZ fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Sleep Country Canada Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Sleep Country Canada Holdings has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 29% (or a retention ratio of 71%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Sleep Country Canada Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Sleep Country Canada Holdings' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

