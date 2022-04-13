U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

2 min read
TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) will hold a conference call on May 5, 2022 to review first quarter financial results for fiscal 2022. The results will be released after the market closes on May 4, 2022.

The details of the call are as follows:

Date:

May 5, 2022

Time:

8:00am Eastern Time

Toll Free (North America) Dial-in Number:

(888) 664-6392

Local (Toronto):

(416) 764-8659

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay until May 12, 2022 23:59 ET. To listen to the replay, please dial (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and use passcode 199065#.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 286 corporate-owned stores and 20 corporately-run distribution centres across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired Hush Blankets Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep.

For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c6250.html

