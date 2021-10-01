U.S. markets closed

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) will hold a conference call on November 12, 2021 to review third quarter results for fiscal 2021. The results will be released after the market closes on November 11, 2021.

The details of the call are as follows:

Date: November 12, 2021
Time: 8:00am Eastern Time
Local (Toronto): (416) 764-8659
Toll Free (North America) Dial-in Number: 1 (888) 664-6392

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay until November 19, 2021 23:59 ET. To listen to the replay, please dial (416) 764-8677or (888) 390-0541 and use passcode 056376.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of October 1, 2021, Sleep Country has 287 stores, 17 fulfillment centres and 2 storage hubs across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/01/c7701.html

