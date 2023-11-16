Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSE:ZZZ) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CA$0.237

The board of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.237 on the 30th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Sleep Country Canada Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 9.4% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.52 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.948. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.8% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

We Could See Sleep Country Canada Holdings' Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Sleep Country Canada Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 9.4% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Sleep Country Canada Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

