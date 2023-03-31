Sleep Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Home Sleep Tests Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Disorders Treatment: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on product type, medication type, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global sleep disorders treatment market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. The scope of the report includes pharmaceutical sales and anxiolytic consumption, as well as hypnotics and sedative consumption, non-mental health related disorders, and all other types of medications that aid in improving sleep quality.

Sleep disorder, also known as insomnia, is a medical condition in which the patient has difficulty maintaining or initiating sleep. This condition disrupts mental, physical, social, and emotional functions. There are several types of sleep-wake disorders, the most common of which is insomnia. Obstructive sleep apnea, parasomnia, narcolepsy, and restless leg syndrome are examples of other sleep-wake disorders. Factors such as rising rates of depression and other medical disorders, late-night working schedules, a hectic lifestyle, a lack of quality sleep, and an aging population drive market growth.



As sleep disorders become more common, the demand for sleep problem treatment alternatives will rise. As a result, it is expected that increased mental stress caused by a hectic lifestyle and bad habits will fuel the growth of the market for treating sleep disorders. Because of the seriousness of the negative effects, patients may be afraid to consume medication, lowering demand and sales. Growing technological development is increasing the market's demand for sleep disorder treatments.



Additionally, medications for the treatment of chronic conditions are used over an extended time and have side effects that are thought to impair a patient's ability to sleep. Therefore, the market is growing as chronic diseases like cancer become more common. For instance, The National Institute of Cancer (NIC) found that, in 2021, 1,806,590 cancer cases were identified in the U.S. The adverse effects of cancer chemotherapy on the patient's body affect sleep quality.



In this report, the global market for sleep disorders treatment has been segmented based on product type, medication type, and geography. Based on product type, the sleep disorders treatment market has been categorized into antidepressants, benzodiazepines, nonbenzodiazepines, melatonin antagonists, and others. Based on medication type, the sleep disorders treatment market is categorized into OTC drugs, herbal drugs, and prescription-based drugs. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is currently the most dominant market for the sleep disorders treatment market.

Report Includes

An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the global market for global sleep disorder treatment

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of industry growth driving factors and major technology issues and challenges affecting the market for sleep disorders treatment as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global sleep disorder treatment market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, drug type, and region

A comparative study and Porter's Five Forces analysis considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the sleep disorder treatment market

Holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global sleep disorders treatment markets

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global sleep disorder treatment market, with market data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Zydus Cadila Group

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities and Technology Snapshot

4.1 Market Opportunities

4.1.1 Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Sleep Disorder Treatments

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Home Sleep Tests

4.2 Regulation of Sleep

4.2.1 Neurotransmitter Regulation

4.2.2 Hypothalamic Regulation

4.2.3 Pharmaceutical Regulation

4.3 Various Distribution Channels

4.3.1 Online Pharmacy

4.3.2 Offline Pharmacy

4.4 Type of Product

4.4.1 Branded

4.4.2 Generic

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drug/Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Viatris Inc.

Zydus Cadila Group

