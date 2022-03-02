U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

Sleep Mask Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Apgroup.com & Christian Dior SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Mask Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the sleep mask market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe. Increasing consumer spending on BPC products in the region will facilitate the sleep mask market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Sleep Mask Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the sleep mask market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.14 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rapid growth in online sales and growing demand for sleep masks in emerging markets are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high trade tariffs and stringent regulations will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The sleep mask market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sleep mask market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores are some of the major offline distribution channels that sell sleep masks. Organized retailing is an integral part of offline distribution. Consumers prefer buying sleep masks from offline stores as they can choose from a wide portfolio of products, closely evaluate them, and get required support and information from customer service personnel available at the stores. Thus, a rise in the number of specialty stores that sell BPC products further drives the sales of sleep masks through the offline distribution channel.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Organic Sanitary Napkins Market -The organic sanitary napkins market share is expected to increase by USD 901.71 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04%. Download a free sample now!

Sun Care Products Market -The sun care products market share is expected to increase by USD 4.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%. Download a free sample now!

Sleep Mask Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.27

Performing market contribution

APAC at 29%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd. , Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Glow Recipe, Groupe Clarins, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Pureplay Skin Sciences India Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Skin Pot Co., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amorepacific Group Inc.

  • 10.5 Beiersdorf AG

  • 10.6 Christian Dior SE

  • 10.7 Eminence Organic Skin Care

  • 10.8 Glow Recipe

  • 10.9 Groupe Clarins

  • 10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 SISLEY

  • 10.12 The Avon Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleep-mask-market---29-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-evolving-opportunities-with-apgroupcom--christian-dior-se-17000-technavio-reports-301491852.html

SOURCE Technavio

