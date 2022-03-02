Sleep Mask Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Apgroup.com & Christian Dior SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Sleep Mask Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the sleep mask market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe. Increasing consumer spending on BPC products in the region will facilitate the sleep mask market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the sleep mask market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.14 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rapid growth in online sales and growing demand for sleep masks in emerging markets are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high trade tariffs and stringent regulations will challenge market growth.

The sleep mask market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sleep mask market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores are some of the major offline distribution channels that sell sleep masks. Organized retailing is an integral part of offline distribution. Consumers prefer buying sleep masks from offline stores as they can choose from a wide portfolio of products, closely evaluate them, and get required support and information from customer service personnel available at the stores. Thus, a rise in the number of specialty stores that sell BPC products further drives the sales of sleep masks through the offline distribution channel.

Story continues

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Sleep Mask Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd. , Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Glow Recipe, Groupe Clarins, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Pureplay Skin Sciences India Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Skin Pot Co., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

