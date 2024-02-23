Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2024

Sleep Number Corporation misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-1.12 EPS, expectations were $-0.9. Sleep Number Corporation isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Welcome to Sleep Number’s Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. Today’s call is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would like to introduce Dave Schwantes, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Dave Schwantes: Good afternoon, and welcome to the Sleep Number Corporation fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining us. I am Dave Schwantes, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. With me today are Shelly Ibach, our Chair, President and CEO; and Francis Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. This telephone conference is being recorded and will be available on our website at sleepnumber.com. Please refer to the details in our news release to access the replay. Please also refer to our news release for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental financial information included in the news release or that may be discussed on this call. The primary purpose of this call is to discuss the results of the fiscal period just ended.

A close-up of a window display featuring Sleep Solutions bedding products.

However, our commentary and responses to your questions may include certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties outlined in our earnings news release and discussed in some detail in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company’s actual future results may vary materially. I will now turn the call over to Shelly for her comments.

Story continues

Shelly Ibach: Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining our 2023 year-end earnings call. My SleepIQ score was 84 last night. While the consumer demand environment remains challenging for our industry, the swift actions we took to improve demand and reduce costs allowed us to make important progress in the fourth quarter. We are continuing to transform our operating model to improve our financial resilience through the broad-based restructuring actions we discussed with you last quarter. As we streamline our cost structure and strengthen our balance sheet, we are poised for accelerating growth as the mattress industry demand environment improves. Importantly, our long-term opportunity remains intact as we lead through this transformation.

During today's call, I'll start with some observations on the industry and macroeconomic environment, then focus my comments on our performance in the three strategic comparatives for repositioning our business, which are competing effectively, restoring profit margins, and paying down debt. Following my remarks, Francis will provide further details on our 2023 financial results and 2024 outlook. Many of the macroeconomic challenges we discussed during our last call persisted in the fourth quarter. Low consumer sentiment, slower new home purchases, and elevated interest rates continued to pressure demand for our category. Additionally, consumer purchasing power continues its steady downward trend. We estimate that mattress units in 2023 were below 2015 levels and down more than 25% from their 2020 peak.

See also 16 Best Dog Breeds For First Time Owners and 20 States Where Tax Filers Are Paying the Highest Percentage of Their Income.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.