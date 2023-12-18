Sleep Number Corporation's (NASDAQ:SNBR) 48% Share Price Surge Not Quite Adding Up

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 48% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 36% over that time.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Sleep Number's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x is worth a mention when the median P/S in the United States' Specialty Retail industry is similar at about 0.4x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

See our latest analysis for Sleep Number

What Does Sleep Number's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Sleep Number hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Keen to find out how analysts think Sleep Number's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Sleep Number's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Sleep Number's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 7.3% decrease to the company's top line. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 13% overall rise in revenue. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Story continues

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 1.4% per year as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 6.9% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this in consideration, we think it doesn't make sense that Sleep Number's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Sleep Number's P/S?

Sleep Number's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/S level with the rest of the industry. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our check of Sleep Number's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking revenue isn't bringing down its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see a gloomy outlook like this, our immediate thoughts are that the share price is at risk of declining, negatively impacting P/S. If the poor revenue outlook tells us one thing, it's that these current price levels could be unsustainable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sleep Number you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Sleep Number, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.