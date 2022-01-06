U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,703.68
    +3.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,289.56
    -117.55 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,117.96
    +17.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.17
    +17.17 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    +1.95 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -34.30 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -1.04 (-4.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7710
    -0.3590 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,875.12
    -3,643.30 (-7.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.20
    -9.14 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.71
    -72.16 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Sleep Number says its latest smart bed will adapt to your needs as you get older

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Sleep Number is back at CES this year with the latest version of its 360 smart bed. The company has packed more features into the product, such as the ability to monitor body temperature. The graphite-infused foam mattress can cool or heat each side of the bed to maintain each person's preferred temperature throughout the night. The Climate360 mattress also has such a feature. The smart bed can warm your feet to help you drift off too.

As with the current model, there's a snoring detection function. That can prompt the bed to raise your head to mitigate moderate snoring. In addition, the bed can tilt entirely to open your airway and help you breathe more easily while keeping your spine properly aligned.

One of the core ideas behind the latest model is that it's designed to adapt to your changing needs. For instance, it can be raised or lowered to help those who are pregnant, have an injury or are simply getting a little older to get in and out of bed.

A graphic showing a SleepIQ score as measured by Sleep Number 360 smart bed. It monitors metrics such as heart rate and breathing rate, and whether the person had a restful sleep.
A graphic showing a SleepIQ score as measured by Sleep Number 360 smart bed. It monitors metrics such as heart rate and breathing rate, and whether the person had a restful sleep.

The 360 smart bed offers sleep tracking, and will provide details on things like how long and well you slept. Eventually, it may be able to monitor for signs of insomnia, sleep apnea or cardiac events and alert the sleeper about possible conditions. Software updates should add more features and insights over time.

The revamped 360 smart bed will be available in 2023. Pricing is expected to start at $1,099.

Sleep Number also announced some smart furniture that's designed to complement the bed. Features include mobility aids, individual noise reduction tech, ambient lighting and a built-in charging and storage pocket. The company will start shipping the furniture next year too.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify will show clickable in-app ads when they're mentioned on a podcast

    Spotify makes the podcast promo code obsolete by showing clickable ads when brands are mentioned.

  • BMW's color changing car concept works just like an e-reader

    At CES 2022, e-ink technology finally made its way to the automotive industry as BMW unveiled a vehicle exterior that can change colors depending on weather and traffic conditions, or just the driver's mood.

  • Humana updates its Covid return-to-office plan

    One of the Louisville area's largest employers has delayed its return to office indefinitely and is requiring employees and contractors who work outside of the home to receive a booster shot. Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) most recently planned to have its employees return to the office on Jan. 14. The latest move was made in response to the surge of the omicron variant, according to Mark Taylor, Humana's director of corporate and financial communications.

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals takes second shot at getting emergency use approval for Covid-19 treatment

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

  • Plus Therapeutics Expands Investigational Oncology Drug Pipeline

    Plus Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has entered into an agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer. “The future of cancer therapy is precise targeting of tumors with the most potent cancer-killing agents while minimizing damage to normal tissues,” said Plus CEO Marc H. Hedrick, M.D. The company said that the transaction would help it expand existing Rheni

  • Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this y

  • TENX: TNX-103 & TNX-201 Near Ready for Phase III

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT Clinical Program Update On January 4, 2022, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) provided an update on TNX-102 (subcutaneous levosimendan), TNX-103 (oral levosimendan) and TNX-201 (enteric-coated imatinib in PAH). Tenax has received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO 1 for subcutaneous administration of levosimendan

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

  • What the latest science says about how — and when — the Omicron surge will end

    After nearly two months of lab studies and real-world observations, experts have a much clearer picture of what Omicron is — and isn’t — capable of.

  • AvroBio shares plunge after company halts development of Fabry drug

    Genetic disease-focused AvroBio Inc. has cut its most advanced drug in development, sending shares down by one-third on Tuesday.

  • Why hospitals are struggling with Omicron even as fewer people are getting seriously ill

    Why hospitals are struggling with Omicron even as fewer people are getting seriously ill

  • Trump calls for ‘MAGA nation to rise up’ on eve of 6 January anniversary

    Trump blasts ‘mandate happy’ Democrats and says ‘MAGA nation should rise up to oppose federal overreach’

  • HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid test kits in stock right now

    So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, … The post HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid test kits in stock right now appeared first on BGR.

  • The New IHU COVID-19 Variant: What You Need to Know, According to Experts

    The IHU variant was first detected in France in November—and it's suddenly getting a lot of attention. Here's what you need to know.

  • Covid: Australians desperate for tests amid Omicron surge

    Despite record infections, people are queuing for hours and facing price-gouging for tests.

  • London may be moving beyond the peak of the omicron variant

    LONDON - Early evidence suggests the British capital may be past the worst of the highly transmissible omicron variant, beginning to move beyond a peak that was lower than some models predicted and has remained manageable for hospitals. Reports of new cases in London have been plateauing and admissions to the city's hospitals have been slowing, according to official tallies. While admissions were growing by as much as 15% a day in late December, they dropped to 5% increases over the New Year's w

  • Mexican teen develops app to help deaf sister communicate

    Estrella Salazar, a 17-year-old science whiz from a working-class town near Mexico City, was inspired by her sister to develop an app to help deaf and hard-of-hearing Mexicans communicate more easily. Salazar's older sister, Perla, was born with a rare disorder that affects mobility and hearing, called MERRF syndrome. The 25-year-old has undergone close to a dozen surgeries followed by years of physical therapy, and was told by one sign language school that she would be unable to learn to sign due to her condition.

  • Democratizing Access to Care With Digital Health: Kalia Health and General Prognostics Win the 2021 Connected Patient Challenge

    By Dr. Ian Meredith, global chief medical officer, Boston Scientific

  • Walmart to temporarily close Easton-area store because of COVID

    Walmart said it will close its Easton-area store for two days to allow the store to be cleaned because of COVID.