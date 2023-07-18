Sleep soundly at the Tuft & Needle Summer sale with deals on mattresses, bedding and more

The Tuft & Needle Summer sale helps you save big on mattresses and more sleep essentials.

No matter how much fun you have in a day, you'll need a good night's rest eventually. If you've noticed one night's sleep wasn't as good as the last, it might be time to get a new mattress. That's why Tuft & Needle is offering cozy savings on sleepers and more with its current Summer sale.

Save up to 60% at Tuft & Needle

For a limited time, you can find a variety of sleep essentials on sale for up to 60% off. This includes bedding, beauty products and even a version of one of the best mattresses we've ever tested. Whatever you need to make your bedroom setup complete, Tuft & Needle has you covered at prices that won't knock your budget out.

The Reviewed-approved Legacy Tuft & Needle Original mattress is available in a Twin XL size for $318, saving you a whopping $477 off the usual $795 price. The Original mattress is one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, earning impressive scores both in our lab tests and at home, where our tester slept on it for 30 days. The foam mattress is firm, which makes it perfect for pressure relief. Plus, it's also great for various sleeping positions—our tester noted that she felt the mattress cushioned her body without hugging it.

This Tuft & Needle sham will add style and comfort to any sleep setup.

If you've already got a good mattress but want extra comfort on your head at night, there's the Tuft & Needle Percale quilted sham. Typically listed from $65, you can get the sleep accessory in Basil Green or Butternut Yellow for as low as $32.50. Tuft & Needle says the sham is made with soft organic cotton and feels cool to the touch. It's also made from breathable material so you don't have to worry about overheating.

These dreamy discounts are already selling fast at Tuft & Needle, so take advantage of these summer sleep deals while you can!

How long does a mattress last?

Mattress expiration dates fall somewhere between eight and 12 years, with many brands suggesting that a decade-old mattress is one that's ready to be replaced. Along with the expiration date, there are other signs like tossing and turning or sniffling and sneezing that could mean you're due for a new mattress.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Summer sale

