Sleep Tech Market Report 2023-2033

Forecasts by Product (Wearables (Smart Watches and Bands, Other), by Non-wearables (Beds, Sleep Monitors, Other)), by Distribution Channel (Direct-to-Consumer (DtC), Hospital Networks, Specialty Clinics Networks, Other), by Gender (Male, Female), by Application (Insomnia, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy, Continuous Positive Air Pressure (CPAP), Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

Investments and Innovation in the Sleep Tech Sector to Augment Industry Growth



The global sleep tech outlook is showing a trend towards increased investment, innovation, and growth in the sector. Sleep tech devices and products are becoming more advanced and diverse to cater to the changing needs and demands of consumers. From smart bedding to wearable sleep tracking devices, the options are becoming more sophisticated and accessible to the masses. The rise in the awareness of the importance of sleep and its impact on overall health and wellbeing has led to a growing interest in sleep tech solutions. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the sleep tech market, as consumers seek to improve their sleep quality and quantity. The market is also being driven by advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which are being used to develop more effective sleep solutions. With continued innovation, the future of sleep tech looks promising and is poised for further growth in the coming years.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the sleep tech market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the sleep tech market?



• How will each sleep tech submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each sleep tech submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading sleep tech markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the sleep tech projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of sleep tech projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the sleep tech market?



• Where is the sleep tech market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product



• Wearables



- Smart Watches and Bands



- Other Wearables



• Non-wearables



• Beds



• Sleep Monitors



• Other Non-wearables





Distribution Channel



• Direct-to-Consumer (DtC)



• Hospital Networks



• Specialty Clinics Networks



• Other Distribution Channels





Gender



• Male



- < 18



- 18-36



- 37-55



- > 55



• Female



- < 18



- 18-36



- 37-55



- > 55





Application



• Insomnia



• Obstructive Sleep Apnea



• Narcolepsy



• Continuous Positive Air Pressure (CPAP)



• Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)



• Other Applications





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• Saudi Arabia



• Turkey



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Sleep Tech Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Beddit (Apple)



• Casper Sleep



• Compumedics Limited



• Eight Sleep



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Philips)



• Nihon Kohden Corporation



• Oura Health Oy



• ResMed



• Sleepace



• Xiaomi Corporation





Overall world revenue for Sleep Tech Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$18.0 billion in 2023.





