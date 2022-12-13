U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.75
    +24.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,229.00
    +212.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,790.25
    +78.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.80
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.57
    +0.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.65
    +2.82 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2940
    -0.3210 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,456.35
    +500.44 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.22
    +12.56 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.97
    +32.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Sleeping Aids Market to Generate $157,484.5 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the sleeping aids market had a total size of $83,619.7 million, and it will reach a value of $157,484.5 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030, according to a recent report by market research company P&S Intelligence.

P&amp;S Intelligence Logo
P&S Intelligence Logo

North America Is Generating Highest Revenue

In 2021, North America held the largest revenue share, of approximately 50%. This dominance can be credited to the rising prevalence of sleep-related disorders and several initiatives by non-government and government organizations to spread awareness about sleep hygiene and associated disorders.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sleeping-aids-market/report-sample

In 2021, the size of the APAC industry was $15 billion, and it is projected to grow at the highest rate in the years to come. Several sleeping disorders, such as sleep apnea, sleepwalking, narcolepsy, insomnia, and restless legs syndrome, need intervention to avoid serious damage to overall health.

Majorly, the revenue of the industry is growing in APAC because of the high consumption of sleeping pills, due to the changing lifestyles, long working hours, stress, and rising awareness about sleep disorders.

Wearable Monitors and Sensors Are Profitable for Market Players

The increasing acceptance of wearable monitoring and sensing devices is driving the industry. Such devices support in transmitting and recording data related to several physiological conditions, for measuring and monitoring sleep quality.

Some of the wearable sensors and monitors are BioHarness by BIOPAC Systems Inc., LifeVest by ZOLL Medical Corporation, Zio XT by iRhythm Technologies Inc., LifeShirt by Aegis Limited, and Sense Wear Armband by Jawbone.

Moreover, these devices are user-friendly, which is why they are becoming increasingly popular among people suffering from insomnia. Thus, with the increasing use of these instruments to monitor sleep quality, the requirement for sleeping aids will grow.

Growing Dependence on Mattresses and Pillows 

In 2021, the mattresses and pillows category had the largest revenue share, of over 40%. The availability of a wide range of international and local mattress and pillow brands makes these products economical, thus boosting their acceptance among people.

Browse detailed report on Sleeping Aids Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

The market for products supporting people with sleep disorders is booming at a high rate in China, mainly because of youngsters looking to enhance the quality and quantity of their sleep. This is contributing to the growth in the sale of obstructive sleep apnea devices, smart mattresses, and melatonin.

Moreover, since, in China, a large number of people are plagued by sleep disorders, companies, including Xilinmen and Xiaomi, are spending more on R&D to provide better products.

Sleeping Aids Market Report Coverage

By Offering

  • Mattresses and Pillows

  • Sleep Laboratory Services

  • Medication

  • Sleep Apnea Devices

By Sleep Disorder

  • Insomnia

  • Sleep Apnea

  • Restless Legs Syndrome

  • Narcolepsy

  • Sleep Walking

Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size and Share Analysis by Product, End User – Industry Growth Forecast Report

Sleep Tech Devices Market Size and Share Analysis by Product, Application, Gender, Age, Distribution Channel – Industry Growth Forecast Report 2030

Mattress Market Size and Share Analysis by Product, Size, Distribution Channel, End Use – Industry Growth Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleeping-aids-market-to-generate-157-484-5-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301701168.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Why Merck's $250 Million Investment In Moderna May Have Just Paid Off

    Moderna unveiled promising results for its personalized cancer vaccine on Tuesday. The results could spark downtrodden Moderna stock.

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • What Slowdown? Warren Buffett Chip Stock Reported Impressive Revenue Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), its recently released November revenue report, and an update on the semiconductor manufacturing business reported by TrendForce.

  • 2 Major Catalysts for Tesla Stock Next Year

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have been hammered this year. Two catalysts are on the horizon that could excite investors: soaring sales in the company's energy business and the long-awaited launch of the Cybertruck. While Tesla's 42% year-over-year growth in vehicle deliveries in the third quarter was impressive, one smaller part of its business was growing meaningfully faster.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 86% to 95% That Can Double Your Money in 2023

    A peak 38% decline in the Nasdaq Composite has set these innovative growth stocks up for a bounce-back year.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • Eli Lilly sets guidance for 2023 and stock falls as EPS lags current consensus

    Eli Lilly & Co. announced guidance for 2023 on Tuesday and highlighted potential launches for a series of treatments, including a potential regulatory submission for its much-anticipated obesity treatment tirzepatide. The company said it expects per-share earnings to range from $7.65 to $7.85, and adjusted EPS of $8.10 to $8.30. It expects revenue to range from $30.3 billion to $30.8 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $9.16 and revenue of $30.2 billion. Shares fell 3% in premarket trad

  • United Airlines buys 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners 'with options to purchase 100 more'

    United Airlines goes all in with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

  • 5 things FTX did with its money — including customer assets — according to its new CEO

    As FTX continues to be unwound, its new CEO is set to tell Congress at least five things he knows the company did with the money from clients and investors.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Crushed the Market Today

    Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock got off to a roaring start on Monday, trouncing the S&P 500 index with a nearly 8% gain. The market was cheered by a clinical update and the potential for a new regulatory application in the near future. On Saturday at a healthcare conference, Bluebird presented recent data on its gene therapies for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD).

  • ‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy

    Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy. That’s good news for investors, as a pullback from the zero-COVID controls in such major ci

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.

  • GE HealthCare Is About to Be Independent. This Is Where the Stock Should Trade.

    GE HealthCare management is meeting with investors before it separates from General Electric in early January.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • Investors Are Losing Faith in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation

    Investors who bought the dip in Cathie Wood ‘s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund have been punished this year. Shares of the fund, a pandemic-era favorite largely made up of unprofitable, growth-oriented technology companies, are down 63% this year. Investors have bailed out of growth stocks and other speculative assets en masse this year.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Intel & Advanced Micro Devices

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Intel Corporation (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).