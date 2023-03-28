U.S. markets closed

Sleeping Aids Market size to grow by USD 36,416.19 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing patient-care services - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleeping aids market size is estimated to grow by USD 36,416.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. The growing patient-care services are driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of patient compliance may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleeping Aids Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleeping Aids Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Sleeping Aids Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and others), product (mattress and pillows, sleep apnea devices, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the insomnia segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period.  Insomnia causes difficulty falling and/or staying asleep, and it may be acute or persistent. Acute insomnia might continue for a few weeks or just one night whereas chronic insomnia is defined as a sleep disorder where a person experiences trouble sleeping at least three nights per week for three months or more. In 2022, insomnia affected 237 million people worldwide. Therefore, the rising incidence of insomnia is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sleeping aids market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America dominates the global sleeping aids market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising number of obese people. The complications of obesity lead to disrupted breathing issues such as snoring and sleep apnea. The increased adoption of CPAP devices has significantly impacted the growth of the market in the region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Sleeping Aids Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth 

The growing patient-care services are a major factor driving the growth of the global sleeping aids market. Patient-care services grow with the increasing number of healthcare facilities and are broadly classified into two types, namely healthcare-based patient-care services and home-care-based patient-care services. The number of patients undergoing post-treatment patient care has increased substantially because of the increased incidence of chronic diseases, lifestyle-related diseases, and medical emergencies. During post-treatment patient care, patients need to take rest for a long duration and are highly prone to various skin infections and bedsores. To avoid such issues, pressure-relief mattresses are used as preventive measures.

Leading trends influencing the market 

The growing prevalence of OSA is the primary trend in the global sleeping aids market growth. OSA is a condition characterized by repeatedly interrupted breathing during sleep. It frequently occurs in adults. The prevalence of OSA increases with age and may affect 38% to 68% of people who are older than 60 years. Sleep apnea affects both adults and children, with OSA being the most common type of sleep apnea. Symptoms of OSA in children include issues such as bedwetting, choking or drooling, excessive sweating at night, snoring, and learning and behavioral disorders. However, the improved quality of sleep aided by these devices aids in the retention of existing users, which will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of patient compliance is a primary challenge to the growth of the global sleeping aids market. Discomfort is a primary factor that contributes to non-compliance in people using self-care medical devices. Vendors must consider important aspects such as safety, usability, efficacy, comfort, and disposal when designing a device. The low compliance rate with older people may give rise to numerous complications. The complications can be in terms of drug delivery and diagnostics and sometimes may cause injury and the patients should be encouraged to use these devices with better compliance. Treatment effectiveness for OSA is limited despite the high efficacy of CPAP. Hence, the lack of patient compliance may impede market growth.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Sleeping Aids Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sleeping aids market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the sleeping aids market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the sleeping aids market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sleeping aids market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sleep mask market size is expected to increase by USD 2.14 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%. The rapid growth in online sales is one of the key drivers supporting the sleep mask market growth.

The sleeping pods market size is expected to increase to USD 29.59 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.34%. One of the key factors driving growth in the sleeping pods market is the increase in awareness of the benefits of sleeping pods at the workplace.

Sleeping Aids Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 36,416.19 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abecca, AstraZeneca Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., ConnectAmerica, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Medical Depot Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serta Inc., SleepMed Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Talley Group Ltd., ActiGraph LLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports  

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global sleeping aids market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Insomnia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Sleep Apnea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Restless legs syndrome - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Mattress and pillows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Sleep apnea devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ActiGraph LLC

  • 12.4 Cadwell Industries Inc.

  • 12.5 Compumedics Ltd.

  • 12.6 ConnectAmerica

  • 12.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.9 Medical Depot Inc.

  • 12.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.11 Natus Medical Inc.

  • 12.12 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.13 Sanofi SA

  • 12.14 Serta Inc.

  • 12.15 SleepMed Inc.

  • 12.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Talley Group Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

