Sleepwear And Loungewear Market to Record a CAGR of 6%, Cost Benefit for Retailers Operating in Online Space to be a Key Trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the sleepwear and loungewear market is the cost benefit for retailers operating in the online space. It can become difficult to stock sleepwear and loungewear in brick-and-mortar stores due to limited shelf space. Online apparel stores offer easy return and exchange policies, with frequent discounts and a wide range of products. Moreover, the increasing number of working women has increased the demand for online apparel stores.
The sleepwear and loungewear market size is expected to grow by USD 13.36 bn. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio.
Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Market Segmentation
The sleepwear and loungewear market has been segmented by product (sleepwear and loungewear), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The sleepwear product segment will generate maximum revenue in the sleepwear and loungewear market, owing to the evolving buying behavior of people. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Major Growth Drivers
The sleepwear and loungewear market is driven by factors such as the increased demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear. Customers seek products that are comfortable and durable, which has increased the demand for designer products. Moreover, the spending by customers has increased owing to a rise in disposable income and purchasing power. Hence, vendors are increasingly investing in product innovations. This is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Key Vendors
The sleepwear and loungewear market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on enhancing their core competencies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. among others.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Reasons to Buy this Report
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market vendors
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 13.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.28
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
