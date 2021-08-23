U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market To Register Growth Worth $ 13.36 bn during 2021-2025 With Ralph Lauren Corp., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, and Hanesbrands Inc. Emerging as Prominent Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleepwear and loungewear market size is expected to grow by USD 13.36 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Sleepwear and Loungewear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Sleepwear and Loungewear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample

The rising demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear, surging popularity for sleepwear and loungewear in developing countries, and rapid growth in the number of working women are some of the factors propelling the market's growth. In addition, the rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing, increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear, and celebrity endorsements are some prominent trends further influencing the market to grow positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing, and cultural restrictions in rural areas are some factors anticipate to impede market growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/sleepwear-and-loungewear-market-industry-analysis

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Product Landscape

The market is segmented by product into sleepwear and loungewear. Sleepwear was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market.

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online segments. Offline was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market.

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of Geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear. China and India will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for this market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports:

Online Clothing Rental Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Athleisure Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Maternity Wear Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Apparel Retailing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Companies Covered

  • Authentic Brands Group LLC

  • Groupe Chantelle

  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

  • Hanesbrands Inc.

  • L Brands Inc.

  • PVH Corp.

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

  • Wacoal Holdings Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sleepwear and loungewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sleepwear and loungewear market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleepwear and loungewear market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Loungewear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

  • Authentic Brands Group LLC

  • Groupe Chantelle

  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

  • Hanesbrands Inc.

  • L Brands Inc.

  • MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • PVH Corp.

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleepwear-and-loungewear-market-to-register-growth-worth--13-36-bn-during-2021-2025-with-ralph-lauren-corp-h--m-hennes--mauritz-ab-and-hanesbrands-inc-emerging-as-prominent-vendors---technavio-301359977.html

SOURCE Technavio

