Sleepwear And Loungewear Market To Register Growth Worth $ 13.36 bn during 2021-2025 With Ralph Lauren Corp., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, and Hanesbrands Inc. Emerging as Prominent Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleepwear and loungewear market size is expected to grow by USD 13.36 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear, surging popularity for sleepwear and loungewear in developing countries, and rapid growth in the number of working women are some of the factors propelling the market's growth. In addition, the rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing, increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear, and celebrity endorsements are some prominent trends further influencing the market to grow positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing, and cultural restrictions in rural areas are some factors anticipate to impede market growth.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/sleepwear-and-loungewear-market-industry-analysis
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Product Landscape
The market is segmented by product into sleepwear and loungewear. Sleepwear was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online segments. Offline was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market.
Sleepwear And Loungewear Market: Geographic Landscape
In terms of Geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear. China and India will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for this market.
Companies Covered
Authentic Brands Group LLC
Groupe Chantelle
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Hanesbrands Inc.
L Brands Inc.
PVH Corp.
Ralph Lauren Corp.
MASH Holdings Co. Ltd.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
Wacoal Holdings Corp.
