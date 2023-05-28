How the sleepy world of insurance found itself on the frontlines of a net zero battle

Climate protestors gather at Lloyd's Bank as it holds its AGM today. Probitas, a subsidiary of Lloyd's, is involved in sponsoring Adaniâs coal projects. Image shot on 25th May 2023. Â© Belinda Jiao - Belinda Jiao

US Republicans are going to war against what they call a “radical environmental agenda” being pushed by the insurance industry, blaming it for pushing up premiums and fuel prices for millions of Americans.

At the same time, climate campaigners are piling pressure on the same companies, arguing their green policies are too weak.

The dilemma underscores how insurers found themselves an unlikely target in a battle over net zero.

The furore has left the usually sleepy and solid industry struggling to respond. Attention is not something most insurers are used to.

Many are choosing to retreat into their shells: this week a string of insurance giants quit the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA), a United Nations group set up by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

It came after US Republicans attacked the industry for promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

More than 20 attorneys general claimed that a requirement for NZIA members to stop providing cover for fossil fuels may violate competition laws. The plan was also driving up fuel prices for ordinary Americans, they argued.

“The ESG movement has spread to every corner of the world’s financial and energy sectors, and unsuspecting Americans are paying the price,” said Sean D Reyes, Utah’s attorney general.

“Insurers have an obligation to protect the interests of their clients, not to advance a radical environmental agenda.”

Companies that have quit the NZIA since the letter was sent include AXA, Allianz, SCOR, Swiss Re, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance and Hannover Re. Many insurers that have left have said they will still stick to their own climate targets regardless.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, the umbrella organisation above NZIA, said “political attacks” were blocking “efforts to price climate risk, which will harm policyholders, main street investors and local economies”.

UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney looks on during a session at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 17, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The UN this week said it stood behind the aims and policies of the NZIA. The group still retains 23 members, including Aviva, Lloyd’s of London and Tokio Marine Holdings.

While the departures have been cheered by Republicans, activists on the other end of the political spectrum have denounced the exodus as cowardice.

Patrick McCully, a senior analyst at pressure group Reclaim Finance said: “Real climate leaders need to fight climate denial, not cave to it.”

The upheaval reflects splits within the insurance industry itself over how to respond to climate change.

Insurers were among the first businesses to take an interest in the science behind man-made global warming, seeing quickly how it could impact their business.

Climate disasters such as floods and wildfires translate into higher claims on insurance, so it was in their interest to understand the issue.

Annual insured losses from natural catastrophes over the past five years have averaged more than $110bn, more than double the average of $52bn for the previous five year period.

Insurers paid out $125bn to cover the impacts of natural disasters in 2022, out of total damage worth $275bn, according to research by Swiss Re.

However, Swiss Re believes the main drivers of rising claims are economic: more people are moving to catastrophe-prone areas such as Florida for sunshine and jobs, while the rising costs of construction materials are driving up the costs of post-disaster repairs.

Still, the company has warned that climate change will only aggravate the situation in the coming years, making disasters more common.

Many insurers have responded by allocating more of their investments towards green infrastructure and shunning companies involved in the extraction of coal, the fuel responsible for most carbon emissions globally.

Climate Change protesters with Extinction Rebellion stage an occupation and succeed in closing trading at Lloyd’s of London, an insurer of fossil fuel companies, in the City of London, in 2022 - Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images/Richard Baker

In addition, NZIA members have agreed to make their insurance portfolio’s net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, consistent with the Paris climate accords.

There remain differences between how far individual companies are willing to go, however.

Whereas some firms including Swiss Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurers, have halted cover for new oil and gas projects, others such as syndicates of the Lloyd’s of London market continue to offer it.

In the process, the industry is pleasing no one.

While Republicans have taken to bashing them for driving up premiums and even the cost of petrol, climate protesters chide the industry for not doing enough.

Demonstrators outside of Lloyd’s of London’s annual general meeting last Thursday waved banners proclaiming the market was “insuring the climate crisis”.

Lindsay Keegan, from campaign group Insure our Future, points to International Energy Agency forecasts that show net zero targets will be missed even if just the currently discovered fossil fuel resources are used in full.

Campaigners such as Keegan are targeting insurers because they believe they are uniquely positioned to do something. While BP or Shell can simply ignore their demands, it is all but impossible for the oil giants to develop new drilling sites if they cannot get insurance.

“The global insurance market doesn’t need the fossil fuel companies, it’s the other way around,” he adds.

Some graduates of top universities have now threatened to boycott the insurance industry en masse for their climate policies.

A letter from more than 500 current students attending University College London, Oxford University, Cambridge University, Edinburgh University and others, warned that they would not “put our professional careers at the service of climate wreckers that insure those responsible for the climate crisis”.

The letter was organised by Sacha Ruello-Jossic, a political studies student at UCL. Would she and her friends really turn down a high-paying job in insurance just out of principle?

“It’s not just about pay,” she says. “We deserve better than jobs which will destroy our future.

“It's possible for these companies to change, if they want my generation to come and work for them.”

Keegan says the power of insurers to influence big issues was highlighted in the months after the Ukraine war first erupted, when Lloyd’s deprived ships carrying Russian oil of their insurance cover – hitting the Kremlin’s exports.

By contrast the industry continues to reinsure fossil fuel projects, despite the – albeit less visible – threat posed by global warming.

Campaigners point to the undeveloped Rosebank oil field in the North Sea that is currently being explored by state-owned Norwegian giant Equinor. Some insurers have refused to rule out covering the project.

Agents at Lloyd’s have not ruled out supporting the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, a project of French energy company TotalEnergies that would run through Uganda and Tanzania.

Insurers argue they are already taking substantial action to help combat climate change, by pressuring companies they invest in to cut carbon emissions and demanding that those who want insurance plan for the green transition.

“This represents an opportunity for people to make a real positive impact through their career,” a spokesman for the Association of British Insurers says.

“More can always be done… However, it is ultimately up to governments to determine how they generate energy for their citizens.

“While some insurers have opted to decline to cover certain projects, such decisions are only ever taken after careful consideration as they may have knock-on effects on the protection of workers and those living near such facilities.”

Meanwhile, the changing climate is also wrecking havoc with the fundamentals of insurance.

Eric Andersen, president of London-based reinsurer Aon, told a Senate committee in March that climate change had created “a crisis of confidence around the ability to predict loss”.

Keegan claims the insurance industry has failed to properly heed its own warnings.

“Their own models – and insurance generally – are based on historical weather data and don’t work anymore,” he says.

The mismatch of insurance to claims has consequences. When insurers get their sums wrong and are forced to pay out more than they bargained for, they tend to become more risk-averse or put up premiums to cover losses.

In Florida, a growing number of insurers have simply withdrawn from the state altogether following a surge in claims after storms such as Hurricane Ian and other extreme weather events.

It underlines how catastrophic climate change – global warming of 2 degrees celsius or more on pre-industrial levels – threatens the business model of the industry itself.

In the meantime, however, insurers are getting it from both barrels from climate campaigners and Republican critics alike.

For a profession unused to the limelight, the attention has been uncomfortable. Unfortunately, they may have to get used to it.

